Appointments at CBS, New York: Jane Gottlieb, executive producer, named VP and executive producer, marketing and communications; Anthony Ambrosio, VP, human resources, named senior VP, human resources.

Tracy Katsky, senior VP, comedy, Regency Television, Los Angeles, joins FOX Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, as senior VP, comedy development.

Colleen B. Brown, president, broadcast group, Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa, joins Belo, Dallas,as senior VP, business development. Jacquie Basha, VP, Philip Hamersmith Inc. and Associates, Miami, joins WPLG-TV Miami as director of marketing and development.