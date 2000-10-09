Broadcasting

Jon Hookstratten, senior VP of business affairs, CBS Enterprises, New York, joins NBC, New York, as executive VP, administration and operations, enterprises and syndication.

Mark Fredo, writer/producer, WGN-TV Chicago, named manager, creative services.

Steve Sloane, local sales manager, WAMI-TV Miami, joins WPLG(TV) Miami, as local sales manager.

John King, manager, New York stations, The Ackerley Group, Syracuse, N.Y., named VP and director of engineering, New York stations.

Lon Rudolph, national sales manager, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, named local sales manager.

Bruce Howie,

account executive, WWJ-TV Detroit, joins WEYI-TV, Saginaw, Mich. (also serving Flint, Bay City and Midland, Mich.), as sales manager.