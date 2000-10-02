Broadcasting
Don Davis,
sales manager, KWBB-TV Beaumont, Texas, named regional sales manager, 100+ Station Group, The WB, Dallas.Appointments at KCET(TV) Los Angeles: Shawn Aminian, systems engineer supervisor, Electronic Data Systems, Diamond Bar, Calif., joins as VP, information technology and chief information officer ;Karen Robinson Hunte,
co-producer/developer, Athena, Out of the Blue Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Culver City, Calif., joins as director of program development.
Patrick C. Paolini,
general sales manager, WIVB-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WTVT-TV Tampa, as VP, sales. Mike Seifert, VP, marketing, Over theHedge.net, Redmond, Wash., joins KTWB-TV Seattle, as general sales manager.
Kevin Fitzpatrick,
local sales manager, WBZ-TV Boston, joins WSBK-TV Boston as director of sales.
John Satterfield,
director of sales, WSBK-TV Boston, joins WLWC-TV Providence, R.I., as station manager.
Mark Lund,
local sales manager, WSBK-TV Boston, joins WBZ-TV Boston as local sales manager.
Michelle Woods,
account executive, sales, FOX Television, Los Angeles, named sales manager, sales, FOX Television, San Francisco.
