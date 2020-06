Broadcasting

Appointments at ABC Television Network: James L. Hedges,

senior VP, financing and planning, ABC Entertainment Television Group, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP & CFO, ABC Television Network; Gary Montanus,

executive VP, content acquisitions and advertising sales, Microcast, Danbury, Conn., joins as senior VP, Disney Kids Network, New York; Geri Wang,

VP, Primetime Sales, New York, promoted to senior VP, Primetime Sales; Cynthia Ponce,

VP, news sales, New York, promoted to senior VP, news sales.

Todd McWilliams,

station manager and director of sales, WEYI-TV Saginaw, Mich., promoted to GM.

Michael Delcamp,

accounts manager, KCTS-TV Seattle, appointed national marketing director.