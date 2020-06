Appointments at NBC, New York: Susan Weiner, senior VP, law and deputy counsel, named acting general counsel; Joanna Jamerson, director, program standards, named senior director, program standards; Deborah Lake, director, program standards, named senior director, program standards; Betzy Torres, director, program content systems and standards, named senior director, program standards; Ken Samuel, director, program content and compliance, named senior director, program standards.

Dunia A. Shive,

chief financial officer, Belo, Dallas, also named executive VP.

Rafe Oller,

director of special projects, USA Broadcasting, Miami, Fla., joins Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, as creative director, on-air promotion, special ops.

Carl Caldwell, producer and host, WILL-TV Urbana, Ill., named station manager.

Kate Burns,

family service counselor, SCI, Virginia Beach, Va., joins WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va., as account executive.