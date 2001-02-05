Broadcasting
Appointments at King World Productions, Los Angeles: Jose Pretlow,
executive producer, Leeza, Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, named executive producer, Ananda; Mary Duffy, executive producer, Curtis Court, promoted to senior executive producer.
Appointments at Univision: Judy Kenny,
VP, New York network sales, named senior VP; Dan Thomas,
VP, sales development and new media, Lifetime Television, New York, joins as senior VP, sales development and marketing; Peter Pouliopoulos,
account executive, network sales, Los Angeles, named VP, sales development and marketing; Sebastian M. Trujillo,
account executive, network sales, Miami, Fla., named Southeast sales manager; Shirley Cedeno-Peltier,
account executive, Orange County national sales, Irvine, Calif., promoted to manager.
Caroline Waddell,
publicist, WCVB-TV Boston, promoted to media relations manager.
Appointments at KMOL-TV, San Antonio: Brooks Hogg, VP/GM, KPXL(TV), Uvalde, Texas joins as director, sales; Leslie Perry, account executive, KRIV(TV) Houston, joins as regional sales manager.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.