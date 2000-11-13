

Terrance F. Hurley, senior VP, Benedek Broadcasting, Rockford, Ill., joins Cordillera Communications, Chicago, as president.

Susan Howarth, executive director, Arkansas Educational Television Network, Conway, Ark., joins WCET(TV) Cincinnati, as president and CEO.

Cathy Card Sterling, director of development, Alexandria Country Day School, Va., appointed VP of Development, WETA-TV and WETA(FM), Arlingtion, Va.

Appointments at Maine Public Broadcasting: Gordon Lutz, music and motion picture marketing consultant, joins as underwriting representative, Bangor, Maine; Ned Lightner, director of community programming, Adelphia, Portland, Maine, joins as studio coordinator.



Donna Bryan,

director of business affairs and development, NBC Olympics, New York, named VP, negotiations, NBC Sports.



John Heffron,

director of affiliate sales and marketing, FOX Sports Network Northwest, New York, joins Univision Communications, New York, as VP, affiliate relations, Eastern region.



John Allison,

director, creative services and marketing KTLA-TV Los Angeles, joins Tribune Co., Chicago, as executive producer, corporate relations department.



Lennie Philyaw,

sales executive, WHNS-TV Asheville, N.C., joins WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C., as local sales manager