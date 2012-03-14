Broadcasters Oppose FCC Proposal to Post Political Ad Spending Info

Broadcast stations have traditionally kept data on the cost

of every political ad aired in recent years in hard copy, but a recent proposal

from the FCC has them worried, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal puts the data in an online public database, giving

access to everyone, including other advertisers, the report states.

"As I think about so many things that TV stations do

for the viewer, I'm hard pressed to find out how this satisfies a consumer

need," says Bill Hoffman, executive VP at Atlanta-based Cox

Media Group, which owns 15 broadcast TV stations, the report states.

While political ads bring in multibillion-dollar business

during election years, they are more heavily regulated than standard ads. In

1971, Congress ordered that candidates must get the lowest price for ads in the

weeks before an election; later, the FCC began requiring stations to disclose

political ad information, the story said.

That information is stored in station headquarters alongside

government-mandated reports on indecency complains, signal reach and other such

data. The FCC has proposed instead that the stations put the information online

on their own websites or submit it to the agency to post in a single master

database.

Free Press, a public interest group, is in favor of the

change. Broadcasters, however, strongly oppose the proposal, arguing that it is

not fair to make them disclose that information while cable television and

websites do not, according to the report.

Fox, NBC and Disney lobbyists told the FCC in a meeting last

month that posting individual ad rates online means "competitors in the

market and commercial advertisers may anonymously glean highly sensitive

pricing data," possibly leading to "distortion in the market for

commercial advertising."

The National Association of Broadcasters has hinted at

possible legal issues, saying that Congress did not give FCC the authority to

require online disclosure of political ad information.

With political ad spending on television expected to reach

about $3.2 billion this election season, added to the rise of super PACs, broadcasters

say that Democrats may be angry about the Citizens United decision. The proposal,

therefore, is a way to guarantee more political spending transparency.

Jerald Fritz, vice president at WJLA owner Allbritton

Communications Co., said the critics of the Citizens United decision are targeting

the wrong group.

"There's no reason to disrupt the market of selling

advertising by one subset of the media to police campaign financing," he

said in the report.