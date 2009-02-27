Broadcasters Foundation Names Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Award Recipients

The Broadcasters Foundation has named the recipients of the Ward L. Quaal Pioneer awards and they include an eclectic group of radio and TV executives, as well as the founding family of B&C magazine.

The recipients, who will be honored at the April 22 during the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, are: FM radio pioneer James Gabbert, ABC Owned Television Stations President Walter Liss, Clear Channel Communications founder Lowry Mays, the Taishoff Family (including Sol, co-founder and his son Larry, former publisher) founders of Broadcasting (now Broadcasting & Cable) magazine, former Gannett Broadcasting president and BMI Board Chair Cecil Walker, and founder of the Cromwell Group, Bayard H. “Bud” Walters.

The award is named for iconic broadcaster Ward Quaal, longtime head of WGN in Chicago and a consistent voice in support of the broadcasting business.