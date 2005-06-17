Broadcasters' Foundation Names Directors

The New York-based Broadcasters’ Foundation has elected seven new directors to the 33-person board.

The new directors are B&C Publisher and Reed Television Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom; BMI President and CEO Del Bryant; Entercom Chairman Joseph M. Field; Inner City Broadcast Holdings Vice Chairman Skip Finley; Cox Television President Andrew Fisher; Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard’s Wade Hargrove, Esq.; and Tribune Broadcasting President Patrick J. Mullen.

Citadel Communications President and CEO Phil Lombardo was reelected chairman and Gordon Hastings was reelected president.

The foundation provides financial assistance to former broadcasters or their families who have fallen on hard times.