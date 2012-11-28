Broadcasters Foundation Launches Holiday Fund Drive

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its 2012

Holiday Giving Campaign.

The foundation provides assistance to broadcasters who have

fallen on hard times financially. Last year it gave out $675,000 and has

distributed millions in aid over the past 60 years.

It has provided one-time emergency grants to broadcasters

affected by the Joplin tornadoes and Superstorm Sandy.

"The Broadcasters Foundation is a safety net for our most

destitute colleagues, many of whom have nowhere else to turn," said Jim

Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation, in announcing the

campaign's launch.

"With help from individuals and corporations in our

industry, these hard-working broadcasters are not alone -- the Broadcasters

Foundation can be there when they need us most."

Foundation membership is $150 a year. To join or make a

donation, contact the foundation at info@thebfoa.org or call 212-373-8250.