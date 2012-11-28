Broadcasters Foundation Launches Holiday Fund Drive
The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its 2012
Holiday Giving Campaign.
The foundation provides assistance to broadcasters who have
fallen on hard times financially. Last year it gave out $675,000 and has
distributed millions in aid over the past 60 years.
It has provided one-time emergency grants to broadcasters
affected by the Joplin tornadoes and Superstorm Sandy.
"The Broadcasters Foundation is a safety net for our most
destitute colleagues, many of whom have nowhere else to turn," said Jim
Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation, in announcing the
campaign's launch.
"With help from individuals and corporations in our
industry, these hard-working broadcasters are not alone -- the Broadcasters
Foundation can be there when they need us most."
Foundation membership is $150 a year. To join or make a
donation, contact the foundation at info@thebfoa.org or call 212-373-8250.
