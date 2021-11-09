Broadcasters Foundation Kicks Off Annual Year-End Fundraising Drive

The Broadcasters Foundation of America launched its annual year-end giving campaign, with an appeal for tax-deductible donations that will allow the foundation to continue providing financial assistance to those in broadcasting who need it most. A 501(c)3 charity, the Broadcasters Foundation is the only organization dedicated exclusively to delivering financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident or catastrophe. Personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative can be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate.

This year’s plea for donations follows a year-and-a-half of several canceled fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as more broadcasters than ever are reaching out for monthly or emergency relief.

The Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants in 2021. Monthly grants have increased 75% and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

“Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country and from all size markets, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances,” Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, said in a statement. “With the support and generosity of the people in our industry, we can help your colleagues and their families get through their toughest times.”

Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. For more information, contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.