Broadcasters Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $150,000

The Broadcasters Foundation of America golf tournament in Bronxville, NY, last week raised over $150,000 for needy broadcasters.

The

tournament is one of the group's major fund-raisers and featured

celebrities including Spin doctors lead singer Chris Barron, former CNN

host Lou Dobbs, and Hall of Fame Miami Dolphin Nick Buoniconti.

The Foundation will need all of those dollars. According to the Foudation, it gave out more assistance in last

month than in any month in its history.

B&C is one of the sponsors for the tournament, which raises money for broadcasters in "acute need."

