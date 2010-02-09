Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces Recipients of 2010 Pioneer Awards

The Broadcasters Foundation of

America announced the recipients of the 2010 Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards in New York Tuesday (Feb.

9).

The foundation selected Forecast

Broadcasting owner Kerby Confer; Fritts Group Chairman and former NAB

President/CEO Eddie Fritts; Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard,

LLP partner Wade H. Hargrove; on-air personality Hal Jackson; global media

executive I. Martin Pompadur, and Bonneville International President/CEO Bruce

T. Reese.

The Pioneer Awards are given

annually in credit of overarching career contributions to the broadcast industry

and the community at large.

The awards will be presented at

the breakfast ceremony during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)

Show on Apr. 14 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las

Vegas.