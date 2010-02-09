Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces Recipients of 2010 Pioneer Awards
The Broadcasters Foundation of
America announced the recipients of the 2010 Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards in New York Tuesday (Feb.
9).
The foundation selected Forecast
Broadcasting owner Kerby Confer; Fritts Group Chairman and former NAB
President/CEO Eddie Fritts; Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard,
LLP partner Wade H. Hargrove; on-air personality Hal Jackson; global media
executive I. Martin Pompadur, and Bonneville International President/CEO Bruce
T. Reese.
The Pioneer Awards are given
annually in credit of overarching career contributions to the broadcast industry
and the community at large.
The awards will be presented at
the breakfast ceremony during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)
Show on Apr. 14 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las
Vegas.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.