Broadcasters bash single-signal cable rule

The FCC's decision last January that cable operators need only carry one broadcast TV signal during their transition to digital could be a "death blow," three broadcast associations told the FCC on Wednesday. The National Association of Broadcasters, the Association of Local Television Stations and the Association for Maximum Service Television asked the FCC to reconsider their decision, saying that it undermines the intent of the 1992 Cable Act. That law required cable operators to carry every local TV station in every market they serve.

- Paige Albiniak