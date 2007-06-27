Broadcaster Inc. And IFC Announce Partnership

Broadband video community Broadcaster Inc. and the Independent Film Channel (IFC) have announced a content partnership. The agreement allows Broadcaster to feature IFC’s original series and short films on theiur content channels.

“IFC broadcasts some of the most unique and cutting edge shows today, making their content a perfect match for our audience,” said Martin Wade, CEO of Broadcaster, Inc.

Broadcaster will also use the content partnership to roll out their Powerlink technology, which allows for content featured on Broadcaster to link back to the content owner’s site. In the case of the IFC agreement, viewers on Broadcaster will have the option of clicking a link that will take them to a designated page within IFC’s site.

“Broadcaster’s video community is the ideal target for our online content, and we hope to attract many new IFC.com fans by enabling them to link to our site,” said Kent Rees, VP of marketing for IFC.

The first series to be featured on Broadcaster will be the IFC web series Getting Away With Murder, whose protagonist has to balance his professional life as a hit man with his home life, namely living at home with his neurotic mother. IFC’s content is viewable on Broadcaster at http://www.broadcaster.com/tms/ifc/.