BROADCAST TV

Eduardo Dominguez, station manager, KVEA(TV) Corona, Calif., joins KSTS(TV) San Jose, Calif., as VP and GM.

Michael H. Howey, director of engineering, KMGH-TV Denver, joins KDVR(TV) Denver as VP, engineering and operations.

Kath Quinn, director of programming and creative services, WGNO(TV) and WNOL-TV New Orleans, named director of programming, WATL(TV) Atlanta, WNOL-TV New Orleans and WGNO(TV) New Orleans. She will be based in Atlanta.

Alyson Chin-Kelly, market specialist, Blair Television, New York, joins FOX Television, New York as group research manager, sales.

Paul Dinovitz, president and GM, KCRA-TV Sacramento, Calif., and KQCA(TV), Stockdon (Sacramento area) Calif., joins KRON-TV San Francisco as VP and GM.

Theresa Underwood, station manager, WIXT(TV) Syracuse, N.Y., named VP and GM.

Leslie Davis, business manager, KWDT(TV), Muskogee, Okla., named controller.

Barbara Roberts, station manager, WUTR(TV) Utica, N.Y., named GM.

David J. Males, general sales manager, WWTI(TV) Watertown, N.Y., named GM.

John Birchall, station manager, WIVT(TV) Binghamton, N.Y., named GM.

Kent Beckwith, general sales manager, WOKR(TV) Rochester, N.Y., named VP and GM.

John F. Carpenter, executive VP and GM, KMPH(TV) Visalia (Fresno area) Calif., joins KPTM(TV) Omaha, Neb., as executive VP and GM.

Charles W. Pfaff, general marketing manager, KMPH(TV) Visalia (Fresno area) Calif., named GM.

Appointments at WRC-TV Washington: Joe Cottone, director of finance, named director, interactive development and new media; Jackie Bradford, financial analyst, GE Capital Commercial Real Estate, Washington, joins as finance director.