BROADCAST TV

Appointments at NBC, New York: Sari Greenberg, senior corporate and transactions counsel, named VP, corporate and transactions law; Elizabeth Newell, senior corporate and transactions counsel, named VP, corporate and transactions law.

Appointments at CBSNews, New York: Harold Leibowitz, director of business affairs in talent negotiations, named director, business affairs; Chris Andaya, associate director, business affairs, named director, business affairs.

Christopher Gerondale, research and marketing department, DreamWorks SKG, Los Angeles, named VP, research, Paramount Television Group, Hollywood, Calif.

Carole A. Smith, VP, daytime and children's research, ABC, New York, joins Univision, New York, as VP, network research.

Michael J. McCarthy, executive VP, Belo Corp., Dallas, named senior executive VP.

Appointments at Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla.: Seth Grossman, CFO and treasurer, named executive VP and chief strategic officer; Tom Severson, VP and chief accounting officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Baltimore, named senior VP and CFO.

Appointments at Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee: Sandra Graver, regional controller, named VP, controller, television; Bill Lutzen, VP, financial management, Journal Communications, named VP.

Henry E. Price, VP and GM, WBBM-TV Chicago, named president and GM, WXII-TV Winston-Salem (including Greensboro area), N.C.

Steven Soldinger, owner Soldinger Communciations, Baltimore, joins Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock, Ark., as COO.

Jim Arnold, VP/GM, KAMR-TV, Amarillo, Texas, joins KOLD-TV, Tucson, Ariz. as VP/GM.

Appointments at wtvz (tv) Norfolk, Va.: Linda A. Cataldo-Deady, executive research analyst, The Family Channel, Virginia Beach, Va., as account executive; C. Michael Austin, sales and leasing consultant, First Team Auto Mall, Chesapeake, Va., joins as account executive.

Appointments at WNYW(TV) New York: Nicholas Gardner, national sales manager, named local sales manager; Karen Brownstein, account executive WPXN-TV New York, joins as account executive; Robert Schu, VP, director, sales, Katz Media Group, New York, joins as local account executive; Brian Nyemchek, account executive, named national sales manager.