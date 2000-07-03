BROADCAST TV

Olivia Cohen-Cutler, VP, television business affairs, ABC Inc., Los Angeles, named VP, broadcast standards and practices.

Phil Lane, GM, WRBL(TV) Columbus, Ga., joins WJBF(TV) Augusta, Ga., as VP and GM.

Appointments at PBS: Gustavo Sagastume, GM, WLRN-TV Miami, joins as VP, programming, Miami; Jacoba Atlas, VP and supervising producer, CNN Productions, Los Angeles, joins as VP, programming, Los Angeles.

Mike Zikmund, VP, sales, WVTM-TV Birmingham, Ala., joins WWL-TV New Orleans as director of sales.

Larry Eighme, director of finance, Dynamic Voice, Lenexa, Kan., joins WKAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as director of finance.

Michael Rodriguez, senior account executive, WFOR-TV Miami, named local sales manager.

Chip Carmody, local sales manager, WCBS-TV New York, named director of sales.