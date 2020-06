Broadcast TV

Douglas R. Lowe, VP and CFO, First Media Television/ Cannell Communications, Atlanta, joins Meredith Corp., Des Moines, Iowa, as executive VP, broadcasting group.

Pamela S. Herman, director of strategic marketing, WNET(TV) Newark (New York area), N.J., named managing director of national program marketing, wnet Newark, N.J., and PBS Sponsorship Group, New York.

Sue Schwartz, VP, television programming, KTVK(TV) and KASW-TV Phoenix, named VP and GM.

Leon Long, GM, WLOX-TV Biloxi, Miss., also named VP, operations, there.

William Lane, local sales manager, WTTE(TV) Columbus, Ohio, joins WRLH-TV Richmond, Va., as general sales manager.

David Vincent, news director, WLOX-TV Biloxi, Miss., named station manager also.

Michelle Harper, national sales manager, WXLV-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., and WUPN-TV Greensboro, N.C., joins WBFX(TV) Lexington (Greensboro area), N.C., as general sales manager.

Kathleen Fox, visiting assistant professor of television and radio, electronic media and film division, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, joins WWWB-TV Louisville, Ky., as research director.