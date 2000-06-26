BROADCAST TV

Gil Schwartz, senior VP, communications, CBS Television, New York, named executive VP, communications.

Kevin Brockman, VP, media and artist relations, ABC Television Network, Los Angeles, named senior VP, entertainment communications.

Scott McCarthy, entrepreneur in residence, Sequel Venture Partners, Bolder, Colo., joins ABC Broadcast Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP.

David Birge, account executive, Telerep, New York, joins WPBF(TV) Tequesta (West Palm Beach area), Fla., as national sales manager.

Andy Scheid, local sales manager, WPSG(TV) Philadelphia, joins WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa., as national sales manager.

Rick Felty, director, creative services, WGN-TV Chicago, named director, creative services, Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago.

Mary T. Kelly, marketing director, KEZK-FM and KYKY(FM) St. Louis, joins KTVI(TV) St. Louis, as sales promotions and events manager.

Daniel A. Parisi, general sales manager, WTVX(TV) Fort Pierce (West Palm Beach area), Fla., joins WBZL(TV) Miami (Fort Lauderdale area) in the same capacity.