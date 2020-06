BROADCAST TV

Felicia Minei Behr, executive producer, As the World Turns, CBS, New York, joins ABC, New York, as VP of programming, daytime.

Appointments at Univision Communcations, New York: Tim Carry, principal partner, Competitive Edge Communications, New York, joins as senior VP, affiliate relations; Thomas Marsillo, VP, Rainbow Advertising Sales, New York, joins as co-manager, New York spot sales.

David Boylan, VP and GM, WTVT(TV) Tampa, Fla., joins KTTV(TV) Los Angeles as VP and GM.

Appointments at Journal Communications, Milwaukee: Anne Bauer, corporate controller, named VP/corporate controller; Mary Alice Tierney, VP, Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee, adds responsibility of VP, corporate communications.

Appointments at Scripps Networks, New York: Michael Portugal, regional manager, QVC, West Chester, Pa., joins as regional manager; Meghan Waters Ballantyne, field marketing manager, named account executive; Jody Andrean, Northeast region marketing assistant, MTV, New York, named field marketing manager; Amy Karrow, marketing and research administrator, WXYZ-TV Detroit, joins as field marketing manager.

Dave Ward, director, programming and promotion, Weigel Broadcasting, Chicago, named VP, programming, Emmis Television, Orlando, Fla.

Nannette Frye, general sales manager, wbtw (tv) Florence, S.C., named VP and GM.