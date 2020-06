BROADCAST TV

Alan N. Braverman, senior VP and general counsel, ABC Inc., New York, named executive VP and general counsel.

Guy H. Kerr, senior partner, Locke Liddell, Dallas, joins Belo Corp., Dallas, as senior VP, general counsel and secretary.

Henry Maldonado, VP, programming and promotion, WDIV(TV) Detroit, named VP, audience and sales promotion, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Detroit.

Beth Hauck, national sales manager, KVWB(TV) Las Vegas, joins FOX Television Sales, Chicago, as group sales manager.

Brian R. Reed, local sales manager, KCMG(FM) Los Angeles, joins Univision Communications, Los Angeles, as marketing manager, Western region sales, national spot sales.

Marcia Carter Darden, VP/corporate controller, Rysher Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins KCBS-TV Los Angeles, as controller.

Mike Brown, account executive, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, named regional sales manager.

Appointments at KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo.: Angie Henshaw, national sales manager, named local sales manager; Torrey Foster, account executive, Time Warner, Kansas City, Mo., joins as account manager.

Lisa Saffell, general sales manager, WDKY-TV Danville, Ky. (Lexington area), joins KSMO-TV Kansas City, Mo., as GM.

Matthew Rankin, program director, KSMO-TV Kansas City, Mo., joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, as program coordinator.

Kevin L. Harlan, managing director, World Events Productions, St. Louis, Mo., named GM, wpgx (tv) Panama City, Fla.

Wendy Sedlacek, sales marketing manager, KSTP-TV St. Paul, Minn. (Minneapolis area also), named local sales manager.

John Manzi, national sales manager, KWGN-TV Denver, named local sales manager.

Becky Shinn, local sales assistant, KLSR-TV and KEVU-TV Eugene, Ore., named account executive.

Donna Ridgley, promotion manager, KPTM(TV) Omaha, Neb., becomes promotion director, of parent company Pappa Telecasting-Midwest, additionally.