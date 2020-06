Broadcast TV

Bruce Evans, director, current series, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named VP, current series.

Margaret Evans, defacto sales manager, KGW-TV Portland, Ore., named local sales manager.

Victor Abalos, executive producer, KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, joins KVEA(TV) Corona (Los Angeles area), Calif., as news director.

Allan Lancaster, GM, WLAX(TV) La Crosse, Wis., joins as WSAW-TV Wausau, Wis., named VP/GM.

Derek Criss, local and national sales manager, Media General, Tulsa, Okla., joins kwbt (tv) Muskogee, Okla. (Tulsa area), as local sales manager.

Charlsie Moore, local account executive, WXLV-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., joins WBFX(TV) Lexington (Greensboro area), N.C., as sales manager.

Appointments at WGN-TV Chicago: Glen Callanan, account executive, named regional sales manager; Joanne S. Stern, manager, creative services, named director.

Max Robinson, national sales manager, ktvt (tv) Ft. Worth (and Dallas area) joins FOX Sports Net Southwest as general sales manager.

Amy Turner, assistant commissioner for communications, Mountain West Conference, Colorado Springs, Colo., joins FOX Sports Net Rocky Mountain, Denver, as director of public relations.

Jola Harris, director of affiliate marketing, entertainment networks, FOX Channels Group, Los Angeles, named VP, affiliate marketing, entertainment, FOX Cable Networks Group, there.

Tim Link, VP/GM, Wichita operation, AMFM Inc., Wichita, Kan., joins Journal Broadcasting Group, Wichita, Kan., as director of sales.