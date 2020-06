BROADCAST TV

Appointments at PBS, Alexandria, Va.: James F. Guerra, VP, program business affairs, named senior VP; John J. Dougherty, senior director, program business affairs, named VP, business affairs; Marcia Diamond, director, program underwriting policy, named senior director; Wayne Godwin, president/general manager wcet (tv) Cincinnati, named executive VP, member affairs.

Gerald McGavick, local sales manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass. (Boston area), named general sales manager.

Appointments at kcpq (tv) Tacoma, Wash. and KTWB-TV, Seattle: Randa Minkarah, sales director, wftc (tv) Minneapolis, joins both as sales director; Lloyd Low, national sales manager, kcpq, named general sales manager.

Appointments at wftc (tv) Minneapolis: Tom Bourassa, local sales manager, named general sales manager; Bob Siegel, account executive, named senior account executive; Joe Laux, account executive, named senior account executive.

Wes Milbourn, general sales manager, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City, appointed VP.

Appointments at Kansas Broadcasting System, Witchita, Kan.: Rob Boenau, promotion director, WAAY-TV Huntsville, Ala., joins as marketing director, KWCH-TV Hutchinson, Kan., KBSD-TV Ensign, KBSH-TV Hays, and KBSL-TV Goodland; Derek Criss, national sales manager, KWCH-TV, named local sales manager.

Roger Barton, technology manager and senior engineer, Maine Public Broadcasting, retires after 39 years.

Steve Friedman, VP, cable affiliate relations, Paxson Communications Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla., named president, cable distribution.

Appointments at wtvt (tv) Tampa, Fla.: Jessica Yellin, anchor, Central Florida News, Orlando, Fla., joins as news reporter; Pam Radczenko, account executive, wtog (tv) St. Petersburg, Fla. (Tampa area), joins as account executive; Sharon Johnson, promotion/production director, WFLI-TV Cleveland, Tenn. (Chattanooga area), joins as account executive.

Appointments at KVOS-TV, Bellingham, Wash.: Don Luchsinger, chief broadcast engineer, retires; John Franz, broadcast engineer, kcpq (tv)Tacoma, Wash. (Seattle area), joins as chief broadcast engineer.

Tere Manresa, account manager, Johnson Group Advertising Agency, Chattanooga, Tenn., joins WDSI-TV Chattanooga, Tenn. as account executive.