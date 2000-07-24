BROADCAST TV
Appointments at the Ackerley Group: Ray Watson, president, GM, KGET(TV) Bakerfield, Calif., named president, central California station group; Stephen Kimatian, president/GM, WIXT(TV) Syracuse, N.Y., named president, New York station group; Mark Faylor, president/GM, KCBA(TV) Salinas, Calif., named president, North Coast station group.
Fernando Lopez, assistant news director, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins KVEA(TV) Corona (Los Angeles area), Calif., as VP and GM.
Appointments at WLEX-TV Lexington, Ky: Sandy Stevenson, national sales coordinator, named national sales manager; Tim Gilbert, GM, WPTA-TV Fort Wayne, Ind., joins as director of marketing.
Shawn Oswald, national sales manager, WISN(TV) Milwaukee, joins WFTX-TV Cape Coral (Naples area), Fla., as general sales manager.
Sherry Karrick, director of national sales and marketing, WLEX-TV Lexington, Ky., joins WAVE(TV) Louisville, Ky., as national sales manager.
Celeste January, account executive, KTXA(TV) Arlington, Texas, joins KDFI-TV Dallas as national sales manager.
Richard B. Waifisz, account executive, Young Broadcasting Inc., New York, joins KCAL(TV) Los Angeles as national sales manager.
