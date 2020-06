BROADCAST TV

Derek M. Dalton, general sales manager, KWGN-TV Denver, named VP/GM.

Deborah A. Hinton, senior VP, administration, operations and VP, finance and administration, kcet (TV), Los Angeles, named executive VP, business development, and CFO.

Appointments at ABC, Los Angeles: Craig Martinelli, director, media relations and broadcast publicity, named VP, photography and new media; Ray Slay, director, photography, Walt Disney Television, Touchstone Television and Walt Disney Television Animation, named executive director, photography and new media.

Ray Spellerberg, account executive, WDIO-TV Duluth, Minn., named GM, KQDS-TV, there.

Sherri Brennen, VP/management development, broadcast development, Belo Corp., Dallas, named VP/recruiting and training.

Julio B. Aponte Jr., VP/GM, general sales manager, Radio Unica Network, San Francisco, joins EMMIS Argentina as president, Buenos Aires.