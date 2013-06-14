Broadcast Television Says Goodbye to a Most Disruptive Season

The 2012-13 season has been a monumentally disruptive year

for broadcast television.





With five million homes "cutting the cord," television

penetration was the lowest in over forty years. These cord cutters skewed under

the age of 35. Adults 18-24 in television homes were watching less TV, and TV

usage in that demo dropped 7% in primetime and 8% in late night compared to the

prior season. This younger demographic is one many advertisers want to reach

and it is also the age group that is more likely to watch streaming video. Now,

Nielsen will revise the definition of a television home in 2013-14 to include

streaming video content through the television set.





The 2012-13 season was also a lackluster period for new

programming. Only one new broadcast program, The Following on

Fox, cracked the top 20 top-rated shows among adults 18-49, and it placed 20th.

The networks introduced 10 new comedies in the fall and only two were picked up

for a second season. Across the entire season, NBC introduced a whopping seven

new comedies and none were picked up for season two. Even top-rated CBS had

only one new show (Elementary) renewed for a second season.





Equally dismal were the ratings for many second season shows

that reported double-digit percentage losses in audience delivery from their

first year. This is an indication that these programs may not have long-term

success.





Two of television's most popular reality shows, American

Idol and Dancing With the Stars, also suffered notable losses in

audience delivery but remain top-rated programs.





Meanwhile, cable television continued to produce original

scripted content that attracts viewers. In an industry first, the highest-rated

scripted program among 18-49-year-olds on television in 2012-13 was cable's The

Walking Dead on AMC.





When NFL football is included, two of the five highest rated

programs in primetime throughout 2012-13 were on cable. And in March 2013, the

History Channel televised The Bible, a miniseries that averaged nearly

11 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched programs of the season.



Top-Rated Regularly Scheduled Primetime Showsin 2012-13

Among Adults

18-49







In another industry first, not one drama from the "Big Four"

was nominated for an Emmy Award last year. The six finalists were: Downton

Abbey on PBS (the only broadcast drama nominated), Breaking Bad and

(four-time Emmy winner) Mad Men on AMC, Boardwalk Empire and Game

of Thrones on HBO and Showtime's Homeland (the winner). Not

surprisingly, all six dramas air on Sunday nights.





In its third season, Downton Abbey became a ratings

juggernaut for non-commercial-supported PBS. The debut of the time period drama

in January 2013 averaged 7.9 million viewers, nearly double the four million

that watched the second-season debut. Nonetheless, the audience was a four-fold

increase of PBS' average primetime performance. The show's finale on Feb. 17

performed even stronger, averaging 8.2 million viewers, making it the highest

rated telecast on PBS in decades.





In yet another first, Univision, the most-watched Spanish

language broadcast network, finished ahead of a Big Four English language

network, NBC, in the February sweeps. Previously, NBC had won its first

November sweep in nine years and was the top-rated network for the adults 18-49

demographic for 13 of the first 15 weeks. Univision finishing fourth was more

indicative of a weak NBC schedule for the month (its top-rated show was Saturday

Night Live) than an indicator of ratings strength from Univision.



Sporting Life





As usual, sports continues to be a big part of television's

programming strategy. NBC's Sunday Night Football was the top rated show

in primetime for the second straight season. In fourth quarter 2012, the Sunday

afternoon games on Fox and CBS averaged 19.8 million and 17.7 million viewers,

respectively. In 2012, NFL ratings were down compared to 2011 (including the

post-season). Even the Super Bowlreported

a drop in audience for the first time in seven years, yet the big game still

averaged 108.4 million viewers, making it the third-most watched television

program in U.S. history.





The five biggest media companies -- Comcast-NBC,

Disney/ESPN, Fox Sports, Turner and CBS -- have agreed over the last two years

to spend $72 billion for the TV rights to the Olympics and various other sports.

Many of these agreements will not expire for another decade. (For example, the

television contract for the NCAA Basketball Tournament runs through 2024, while

and the NFL contract with three broadcast networks extends through 2022.)





NBC, CBS and soon Fox will have dedicated sports cable

networks that compete with ESPN. Why? Because live sporting events are

typically watched live and, therefore, are less likely to be time shifted. Sports

triggers more comments on social media than any other programming genre, and it

systematically produces a desirable upscale audience.





Sports can also garner higher subscriber fees from

Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) than other cable networks.

According to SNL Kagan, ESPN receives $5.54 per subscriber per month, with 100

million households that provide the Disney-owned network $6.65 billion in

revenue in 2013.





The NFL Network is also a winner in affiliate fees,

receiving $1.34 per subscriber per month. With 70 million subscribers, the

network receives over $1.1 billion in revenue.





Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) also charge MVPDs a hefty

premium, with the average network receiving $2.67 per month. Cablevision,

DirecTV and FiOS have implemented a monthly surcharge to their subscribers for

the sports networks they distribute. In essence, sports account for about 3% of

all programming, 20% of all viewing and 50% of a cable bill.





Affiliate fees remain an issue between content providers and

distributors. In December 2012, Time Warner Cable (with 14 million household

subscribers) announced it was dropping Ovation from its lineup because of poor

ratings. Time Warner said that "steeply escalating programming costs are

forcing us to closely assess each network as it comes up for renewal."





Cablevision (with nearly three million subscribers that are

primarily in New York) has recently taken Viacom to court over bundling.

Cablevision has accused Viacom of coercing it into paying for 14 low-rated or

obscure "Suite Networks" channels such as Palladia and Tr3s if it also wants

eight "core network" channels such as Comedy Central, TV Land and VH1.

According to Cablevision, the alternative would have been roughly a $1 billion

dollar penalty.





In May 2013, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) introduced the Television

Consumer Freedom Act of 2013, which proposed legislation encouraging cable

operators and entertainment conglomerates to unbundle channels and offer

programming "a la carte."





McCain said the bill was voluntary, offering incentives that

would hopefully result in consumers being able to purchase their preferred

channels individually. However, cable providers (and content companies) have

long resisted such ideas. Meanwhile, a recent study by the NPD Group found the

average monthly cost of pay TV in the U.S. hit $86 in 2011 and is projected to

rise to $123 by 2015.



Competition Stiffer

Than Ever





The competition for viewers is stiffer than ever. According

to Nielsen, in 2012 the average TV home had 179.1 channels to select from,

which is an increase of 50 channels since 2008. The number of channels actually

watched (defined on at least 10+ contiguous minutes during one week) has not

kept pace. In 2008, TV homes watched 13% of channels receivable, and in 2012

that figure dropped to only 10%.





Despite the importance of sports to broadcast networks, more

long-running sporting events are migrating to cable. In 2014, TBS will televise

the NCAA Final Four for the first time and in the near future the network will

televise the NCAA Championship Game.





In May, ESPN announced that beginning in 2015 they will

televise the U.S. Opentennis tournament, after it appeared on CBS for

nearly a half-century. ESPN signed an 11-year agreement for the all the

television rights, with the contract running through 2025 at a total cost of

$825 million. Previously, ESPN signed an agreement to telecast all tennis

matches at Wimbledon.





Big-event sports will continue to play a key role in 2013-14

season. Fox will air the two highest-rated programs of the season: the NFC Championship(a "late

window" game this year) and the Super Bowl. NBC will undoubtedly win the

February sweeps next season with it coverage of the Winter Games from Sochi,

Russia. And both networks will use these sporting events as launch pads for

their mid-season shows.





After the broadcast season ends, the world's second biggest

sporting event (after the Olympics) takes center stage. The 2014 Men's Soccer World

Cup will start on June 12 and conclude on July 13 in Brazil (which also hosts 2016

Summer Olympics). TheWorld

Cupgames will air on ESPN, ABC and Univision. The English-language

broadcasts for the 2018 Men's World Cup(from Russia) will air on Fox.



Stream Dream





The 2012-13 season also brought about the emergence of

Netflix as a distributor of original content and as another competitor to

broadcast television. During Super Bowl weekend, Netflix released all 13

episodes of the first season of its original House of Cards series with

Kevin Spacey. Netflix paid $100 million for the rights to the series, even

agreeing to stream the show before a pilot was filmed. Four months later,

Netflix released the fourth season of Arrested Development (seven years

after it was canceled by Fox) again, releasing all the episodes (15 in all)

simultaneously.





Netflix said it plans to spend up to 15% of its entire

licensing budget on the production of original content within the next few

years. In September 2013, Netflix will debut Derek, a comedy with Ricky

Gervais. Netflix rival Amazon also announced plans to produce and distribute

five original series based upon crowd-sourced feedback from its subscribers.





With advertisers poised to invest over $20 billion in the

upfront ad marketplace, most every video platform wants to be heard. With all

this competition and disruption, the broadcast networks are trying to adapt to

better serve their viewers' tastes. In 2013-14, there will be 52 new series on

the five English-language broadcast networks. There will be more original

scripted programs than in the past, less repeats, more year-round programming

and the continued migration of watching programming on-demand and on multiple

devices.





Video is following audio and print vehicles in making their

content available to consumers on a variety of platforms. Without quality

content, however, viewers will not come.





As CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said at the CBS upfront, "broadcast

[TV] is not an old medium being left behind by new ones. Far from it, we're at

the center of it all...a media landscape that would be barren without us."





The following day at its upfront presentation, USA -- the

most-watched cable network for the past seven years and one of the more

prolific producers of scripted original content on cable -- spent more time

mentioning that ABC's Modern Family was joining the network this fall

than on any of its other programming initiatives.





Broadcast television has survived the remote control, the

advent of cable television, the VCR, the DVR and now video streaming. The video

landscape is more fractionalized than ever before with advent of digital media,

but while counterintuitive, that will help the broadcast networks for several

reasons.





Even with the success of The Walking Dead and

Univision last season, the Big Four broadcast networks still attract more eyeballs

than any other viewing source. Furthermore, they have less advertising

inventory to sell, creating more demand than cable or online video that raises

rates.





Despite a woeful 2012-13 season, the broadcast

networks are still getting increases in CPM rates for the 2013-14 season. Even

with the inclusion of greater video competition, the broadcast model is anything

but broken.