Broadcast Takes Back SeatTo Cable in Emmy Picks

THE BROADCAST NETWORKS did not have a good showing

among this year’s top Emmy Awards nominations.

The sole network player in the outstanding drama

category is the U.K. import ‘Downton Abbey’, and broadcast

is sharing the comedy series bids with three HBO shows.

Broadcast shut out cable last year in the comedy category.

HBO again led the pack with 81 nominations,

though that was well below the 104

nods the network received last year. Its next

closest competitor, CBS, saw 60 nominations,

up from the 50 it received in 2011.

PBS was the second-most nominated

broadcast network with 58, up from 43 last

year, and NBC has 51, up from last year’s 46.

ABC saw 48 nominations, up from last year’s

40, and Fox was far behind with 26, down

from last year’s 42.

After HBO, the overall and cable leader,

AMC was second among cablers and improved

its tally to 34 nominations, up from

29. FX was in third with 26, a big jump from

last year’s six, thanks in large part to Ryan

Murphy’s anthology series American Horror

Story, which tied Mad Men for the most series

nods with 17. Showtime received 22 noms,

up from last year’s 21, while History received

17, almost exclusively for the ratings recordbreaking

miniseries, Hatfields & McCoys.

AMC’s Mad Men will attempt to make history

this year with a record five consecutive

outstanding drama wins; its current four is tied

with The West Wing, Hill Street Blues and L.A.

Law. Matthew Weiner’s 1960s period drama

will face stiff competition though from category

newcomers Downton Abbey (which won in the

miniseries category in 2011) and Homeland

(this year’s Golden Globe winner), as well as

fellow AMC series Breaking Bad and HBO’s duo

of Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones.

Downton Abbey—which earned PBS its first

outstanding drama series Emmy nod in 35

years—and History’s Hatfields & McCoys each

garnered 16 nominations. Both series saw

their actors recognized as well, with Downton’s

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery and

Hatfields’ Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton all

receiving lead acting nods.

HBO’s nominations included 15 for movie

Hemingway & Gellhorn, whose stars Clive

Owen and Nicole Kidman were recognized

with acting nominations, and 12 apiece for

Boardwalk Empire and outstanding miniseries/

movie nominee Game Change.

Steve Buscemi was again recognized with an

acting nom for Boardwalk, as were Game Change

leads Julianne Moore and Woody Harrelson.

Peter Dinklage, last year’s winner in the supporting

actor in a drama series category, was

again nominated for Game of Thrones.

Three-time lead actor in a drama winner

Bryan Cranston is in the running again this

year, after Breaking Bad was ineligible in 2011.

Cranston will face off against perennial nominees

Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Michael C.

Hall (Dexter) as well as Buscemi and newcomers

Bonneville and Homeland’s Damian Lewis.

Last year’s winner, The Good Wife’s Julianna

Margulies, and Homeland’s Claire Danes, who

won the Golden Globe in 2012, are favorites

in the lead drama actress field, though Good

Wife was notably not nominated in the drama

series category. Elisabeth Moss repeated for

her role as copywriter Peggy Olsen in Mad

Men, as did Kathy Bates for the now-cancelled

Harry’s Law. Downton’s Dockery and Damages’

Glenn Close round out the field.

In a shift from last year, three broadcast

comedies—The Big Bang Theory, Modern

Family and 30 Rock—shared the outstanding

comedy series nominations with three cable

entries, the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm,

Girls and Veep.





Big Bang, which received its second nomination,

has had a banner year, surpassing

Two and a Half Men as TV’s top-rated comedy.

Two-time winner Jim Parsons was again

nominated in the lead actor category for his

role as über-geek Sheldon Cooper.

CBS’ Big Bang will face two-time winner

Modern Family, still considered the favorite

in the category, which received 14 nominations,

the most of any comedy. Like last

year, Modern Family’s entire adult cast—Julie

Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler

Ferguson, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet—

received nominations.

Notably excluded from the comedy category

is NBC’s Parks and Recreation, thought to have

had its best season yet this year, though series

star Amy Poehler was again nominated. Three

of the six lead comedy actress nominees came

from nominated series: Girls’ Lena Dunham,

30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Veep’s Julia Louis-

Dreyfus. Along with Poehler, last year’s winner—

Mike & Molly’s Melissa McCarthy—was

again nominated, along with previous winner

Edie Falco of Nurse Jackie and newcomer

Zooey Deschanel of New Girl.

The lead actor in a comedy category also

saw three picks from nominated series, with

Parsons, former winner Alec Baldwin for 30

Rock and Curb’s Larry David. Louis C.K. of

Louie repeated, while Two and a Half Men’s Jon

Cryer, submitted this year as lead actor rather

than supporting in the absence of Charlie

Sheen, was also recognized. House of Lies’ Don

Cheadle is the category’s newcomer.

NBC’s The Voice is the new face in the outstanding

reality competition program category,

replacing Fox’s American Idol, which was left

off the list. The rest of the category is filled

by repeat nominees: perennial winner The

Amazing Race, Bravo’s Top Chef, Lifetime’s

Project Runway, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars

and Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

Many of those programs’ hosts were also

nominated: Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan,

DWTS’ Tom Bergeron and SYTYCD’s Cat

Deeley. Also recognized were Idol’s Ryan

Seacrest and Betty White of Betty White’s Off

Their Rockers. Notably excluded was Survivor’s

Jeff Probst, who has won the category every

year since it was added in 2008.

Nominated in the outstanding reality program

category are PBS’ Antiques Roadshow,

ABC’s Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, Discovery

Channel’s MythBusters, ABC’s Shark Tank,

CBS’ Undercover Boss and NBC’s Who Do You

Think You Are?

FX’s American Horror Story, starring the nominated

Connie Britton, and History’s Hatfields

& McCoys would seem to be the favorites for

outstanding miniseries or movie with their

17 and 16 respective total nominations. Other

nominees in the category are HBO’s Game

Change and Hemingway & Gellhorn, BBC America’s

Luther, starring repeat nominee Idris Elba,

and PBS’ Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia starring

the nominated Benedict Cumberbatch.

In comedy/variety, The Daily Show With Jon

Stewart will have the chance to extend its winning

streak in the category to 10 straight years.

It will face fellow Comedy Central show The Colbert

Report, NBC’s Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

and Saturday Night Live, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel

Live and HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

