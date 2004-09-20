Broadcast Spot Market Softens

Could excessive political spending in the swing states be masking flat

to down spending across other broadcast spot markets?

According to various media buyers, while the political cash is flowing

to battleground states, key categories, notably automotive and retail, are

getting bruised by a downturn in consumer spending. The New York market, for

example, is soft.

"Automotive sales are down," notes Colleen Gelber, SVP, local broadcast,

PHD-New York. "People are scared to spend that kind of money, even with deep

discounts.

She notes that, although GM is spending freely, Ford and Chrysler buys

are flat.

Jean Pool, EVP/COO, Universal McCann LCI, adds, "We see Chrysler

spending as down, with Ford flat and foreign auto up. I don't see the economy

turned around enough."

Retail also is looking slow, despite back-to-school spending. "Retail

isn't doing great in third quarter," Pool says.

Gelber describes retail buying as "flat to down."

"Non–swing-state markets are just soft," Gelber adds. "I know of NBC

stations out there with unused inventory even though ratings for the Olympics

are up."

Absent political adverting, third-quarter spending could end up flat to

only slightly up over the same period last year, a tough stat in a presidential

and Olympic year.

Craig Broitman, president, Millennium Sales & Marketing, part of the

Katz TV Group, suggests spot without the political category will be up "2%-3%"

in the third quarter, down from previous estimates by media-rep firm Katz.

Those numbers triple when political is factored in. "With political,

broadcast spot looks up 14%-15%," he says. "Spending in the swing states is

through the roof."