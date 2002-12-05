Broadcast pioneer Arries dies

Veteran television broadcaster Leslie G. Arries Jr. died Dec. 1 following complications brought on by a brain tumor. He was 77.

Arries' career began in 1946 when he helped to build experimental station

W3XWT -- now WTTG (TV) -- in Washington, D.C.

By age 28, Arries was general manager of WTTG(TV), the youngest person to hold that post in

a major market. After serving three years with WTTG(TV), he moved on to CBS Spot

Sales in Chicago in 1957.

Arries would subsequently go on to establish Boston's WHDH and become

president of Westinghouse's Production and Syndication Co.

Arries was also active in several broadcasting organizations, most

important as chairman of the All Industry Music Licensing Committee.

He retired from broadcasting in 1989 and later received the National

Association of Broadcasters' "American Broadcast Pioneer Award."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarasota Memorial Health Care

System, 1838 Waldamere St., Sarasota, Fla., 34239.