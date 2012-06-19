Broadcast Net Sales Execs Chide Media for Calling Primetime Upfront Disappointing

Broadcast network sales executives are annoyed at all the

media reports that have characterized the primetime upfront sales results for

the 2012-13 season as disappointing. While none want to speak for attribution

and risk offending the reporters who cover them, sales execs from the networks

believe a flat volume upfront that brings in more than $9 billion across the

five English-language networks, as well as price increases in the current

economic marketplace ranging from 6-9%, should not be categorized as "disappointing,"

or in any other negative terms.





They also believe that a good portion of the media outlets

covering the upfronts tend to want to simplify the outcome of the negotiations

as "one side winning" and "one side losing" rather than realizing that both

sides need to walk away winning something -- and in this upfront did just that.





One sales exec pointed out that just because a network opens

negotiations asking for a 15% cost-per-thousand (CPM) price hike for primetime

ad inventory doesn't mean that's the number the network expects to get. So,

theorizing that a network had a disappointing upfront when it asked for 15% and

settled for 8-9% is not based in logic.





"I just don't understand the media portraying an upfront

where volume is the same as the year before and rate hikes are mid-to-upper

single-digits as being disappointing," said one executive. "In negotiations,

you can't start with a real number. If we went to the agencies and said, we

want 6% to start, they wouldn't just agree and pay it, they would want to

bargain that down. So the starting point is always higher, and after you

negotiate and include all aspects of the marketplace, you come up with a

number."





The executive added, "If we took in less dollar volume than

last year and sold at negative CPMs or only a one or two percent increase, you

could say it was disappointing. But you can't compare this year to last year

when a couple of networks got double-digit increases. Last year was not the

norm."





A sales exec from another network agreed, pointing out that

last year, many more advertisers put more money into the upfront and then found

that scatter pricing as this season went forward did not rise as high above upfront

pricing as it did the year before. So this time around, some advertisers

decided to hold some dollar volume back. And on top of that, the networks also

wanted to hedge their bets a little and in some cases, sold a little less

inventory.





"The way advertisers buy TV inventory today has changed," this

sales exec said. "They are making their marketing decisions, their promotions

and new product introductions closer to the time they want to advertise rather

than six months in advance. If they believe scatter pricing will not be that

much higher than upfront pricing, they will take a chance and hold back some

dollars. This year, beginning around March, scatter pricing started dropping

from 20 percent above upfront pricing to around 10 percent. There were some

agencies for some clients where budgets were up and others where budgets were

down."





But network execs agree that the negotiations also

involved a balancing act on both sides, with the agencies not committing to too

much inventory at a price their clients might be able to get later in the

season, and networks not overselling inventory if they thought scatter pricing would

be higher. They opine that because of all the strategy that goes on behind the

scenes, it's too simplistic to read an upfront outcome like you would a

winning-losing sporting event.





"We are very pleased, not at all disappointed, with the

volume of advertising sold and the pricing," one network exec said. Another

added, "Last year's upfront may have been overpriced. But just because it was,

doesn't mean you can look at this year and say it was disappointing."





While most media outlets have said the broadcast upfront is

done, the networks say that's not the case for most. "There are still hundreds

of millions of dollars working in the [broadcast] upfront," a sales exec said. "A

few agencies are still finishing up broadcast network deals and there are some

clients besides General Motors that are waiting and won't do their buying

until July or August. Nothing is really final until holds go to orders and

usually more money keeps coming in until then. That's why we don't like to

acknowledge any specific dollar volume numbers."





One dynamic that has made the negotiations a little more

difficult for the broadcast networks, the sales execs say, is that the agencies

are no longer submitting budgets all at the same time, but instead staggering

them. This makes it more difficult for the networks to "count the house" and

see how much money is going to be placed with each network.





And what has been the impact

of General Motors talking tough on pricing and holding back

dollars, or some networks pushing back and refusing to sell the automaker

inventory?





The broadcast sales execs would not comment on their talks

with GM specifically. But some did try to put GM's actions in perspective.





"GM's ad spending is a significant amount and is important

to the TV marketplace, but no one vendor can impact things by threatening to

withhold dollars," one sales exec said. "Whichever networks didn't do business

with GM yet will eventually find a way to do it so that everyone saves face."





Another network exec added, "GM needs the networks as much

as the networks need GM. But having said that, GM is not the powerhouse it used

to be from an advertising standpoint. It is more old school advertising

compared to what Ford and Chrysler are looking to do beyond just commercials."



