Carla De Landri, senior manager, 20/20, ABC, New York, named senior broadcast producer, prime time newsmagazine programs, ABC.

Rob Pearce, promotion producer, KMOV-TV St. Louis, joins KXLY-TV Spokane, Wash., as senior promotions producer.

Terry J. Laughlin, managing director, Flair Communications, Chicago, named Midwest regional sales and marketing manager, spot sales, Univision Communications, Chicago.

Appointments at WBRC-TV Birmingham, Ala.: Karen Braxton, local account executive, named national sales manager; Dale Stafford, local sales manager, WMAZ-TV Macon, Ga., joins as local sales manager.

Appointments at WDSI-TV Chattanooga, Tenn.: Blake Watson, account executive, Comcast Cable, Chattanooga, joins as account executive; Cyndee Carr, co-host, Outdoor Channel, Premiere Video, Branson, Mo., joins as account executive; Tracye McCarthy, local sales manager, WHP-TV Harrisburg, Pa., joins as general sales manager; Susan Corbin, creative services coordinator, KTXL-TV Sacramento, Calif., joins as promotions manager.