Trending

BROADBANDWAGON The Western Show 2000

By

Nov. 28-Dec.1

l Los Angeles Convention Center


PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, Nov. 28


1-4 p.m. Global Summit

Open sessions on investment issues and technology deployment


3:30-5 p.m. Plenary Session

Streaming Soon to a Home Near You


Speakers: George Bell, Excite@Home; Robert

Glaser, RealNetworks; Roger Keating, Zatso Inc.

Wednesday, Nov. 29


9-10:30 a.m. Opening General Session


Special Remarks: William E. Kennard, FCC
Broadbandwagon: The Business Gets Bigger


Speakers: Barry Diller, USA Networks Inc.; Dr.
John C. Malone, Liberty Media; Dan Somers,
AT&T Broadband; Michael Willner, Insight.


Communications


11 a.m.-12 noon One-on-One With Larry Ellison

The CEO of nCUBE and CEO/chairman of Oracle in conversation with Larry Wangberg, TechTV


1-2:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions


Competitive Video Delivery: What Does The Customer Want?


Speakers: Total Murphy-Baran, NFL; Kirk
Parsons, JD Power & Associates; and others


Hooray for Digital Hollywood


Speakers: Paul Lee, BBC America; Stephen
McKenna; Sun Microsystems Inc.; Kevin Wendle,


iFilm

The Customer in Control


Speakers: Peter Gatseos, AT&T Broadband;
David Limp, Liberate Technologies; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.


Walking the Diversity Talk


Speakers: Patricia Andrews-Keenan, NAMIC;
David Mixner, DBM Associates; Pandit Wright,
Discovery Communications Inc.


Digital to Dot Com: The Bureaus Sound Off


Speakers: Deborah Lathen, FCC, and others


2:30-3:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions


Bridging the Great (Digital) Divide


Speakers: Larry Irving, Irving Information
Group; Hal Krisbergh, WorldGate; Curtis
Symonds, BET


All Wrapped Up: Bundling and Packaging Broadband


Speakers: Howard Horowitz, Horowitz
Associates Inc; Vijay Iyer, Portal Software Inc.;
Joe Rooney, Cox Communications Inc.


Catching Dollars in Your Web


Speakers: Barry Fisher, Turner Broadcasting
Sales Inc.; Deborah Mullin, Cox Communications; David L. Smith, Mediasmith Inc.; James
Sullivan, MediaOne Advertising; William Wiehe,

The Weather Channel


The Right People and the Right Process: What It Takes to Deliver Broadband

Speakers: Teresa Elder, AT&T Broadband;
Deborah Lawrence, Cox Communications Inc.;
Filemon Lopez, Comcast University; John M.
Pientka, Viasource Communications Inc.


Can Retail Deliver?


Speakers: Dave Martella, Radio Shack, and others


4-5 p.m. Special Session With FCC Commissioners


Speakers: Harold Furchtgott-Roth, Susan Ness,
Michael Powell

Thursday, Nov. 30


9 -10:30 a.m. General Session


Broadbandwagon: Bandwidth Gets Bigger


Speakers: Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen Media;
Lee Masters, Liberty Digital; Ann Winblad,
Hummer Winblad Venture Partners


10:45 a.m.-12 noon

One-on-One With John ChambersThe president and CEO of Cisco systems in conversation with Spencer R. Kaitz, CCTA


1:45-3 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

The Competition Speaks Out

Speakers: Evie Haskell, Media Business Corp.,
and others


The View From The Street

Speakers: Thomas W. Eagan, PaineWebber Inc.;


John K. Martin Jr., ABN AMOR Inc.; Jessica
Reif-Cohen, Merrill Lynch; Doug Shapiro, Bank
of American Securities


Sharing The Big Fat Pipe: Implementing Access Over Cable's Broadband

Speakers: Tom Andrus, Carthlink; Cynthia B.

Brumfield, Broadband Intelligence Inc.; Jeffrey
Campbell, Core Networks; Susan K. Marshall,
AT&T Broadband


Does That Click Mean Cash?


Speakers: John Engel, e-Media Solutions;
Matthew Kay, Commerce.TV Corp.


3:15-4:30 p.m. Concurrent Sessions

Customers-On-Demand: The Rewards of VOD


Speakers: Henk Hanselaar, DIVA Systems; Holly
Leff-Pressman, Universal Television & Networks
Group; Que Spaulding, Starz Encore Group


Will Cable's Telephone Ring Off the Hook?


Speakers: Bart Bartolozzi, Net2Phone; James
C. Ehlinger, AT&T Network Services; Françoise
Leflamme, Vidétron Communications Inc.; John
Slevin, Lucent Technologies; Tom Wolzien,
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.


The lineup: How Programming Decisions Are Made and Why


Speakers: Matt Bond, AT&T Broadband; Fred
Dressler, Time Warner Cable; and others
Law and Public Policy Roundtables

4:45-4:45 p.m. From Portland to the Portals: Broadband Policy in Transition


Speakers: Rebecca Beynon, FCC; Kyle Dixon,
FCC; Susan Eid, FCC; Anna Gomez, FCC; David Goodfriend, FCC

Friday, Dec. 1


9-10:15 a.m. Digital Workshops