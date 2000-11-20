BROADBANDWAGON The Western Show 2000
Nov. 28-Dec.1
l Los Angeles Convention Center
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, Nov. 28
1-4 p.m. Global Summit
Open sessions on investment issues and technology deployment
3:30-5 p.m. Plenary Session
Streaming Soon to a Home Near You
Speakers: George Bell, Excite@Home; Robert
Glaser, RealNetworks; Roger Keating, Zatso Inc.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
9-10:30 a.m. Opening General Session
Special Remarks: William E. Kennard, FCC
Broadbandwagon: The Business Gets Bigger
Speakers: Barry Diller, USA Networks Inc.; Dr.
John C. Malone, Liberty Media; Dan Somers,
AT&T Broadband; Michael Willner, Insight.
Communications
11 a.m.-12 noon One-on-One With Larry Ellison
The CEO of nCUBE and CEO/chairman of Oracle in conversation with Larry Wangberg, TechTV
1-2:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
Competitive Video Delivery: What Does The Customer Want?
Speakers: Total Murphy-Baran, NFL; Kirk
Parsons, JD Power & Associates; and others
Hooray for Digital Hollywood
Speakers: Paul Lee, BBC America; Stephen
McKenna; Sun Microsystems Inc.; Kevin Wendle,
iFilm
The Customer in Control
Speakers: Peter Gatseos, AT&T Broadband;
David Limp, Liberate Technologies; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.
Walking the Diversity Talk
Speakers: Patricia Andrews-Keenan, NAMIC;
David Mixner, DBM Associates; Pandit Wright,
Discovery Communications Inc.
Digital to Dot Com: The Bureaus Sound Off
Speakers: Deborah Lathen, FCC, and others
2:30-3:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
Bridging the Great (Digital) Divide
Speakers: Larry Irving, Irving Information
Group; Hal Krisbergh, WorldGate; Curtis
Symonds, BET
All Wrapped Up: Bundling and Packaging Broadband
Speakers: Howard Horowitz, Horowitz
Associates Inc; Vijay Iyer, Portal Software Inc.;
Joe Rooney, Cox Communications Inc.
Catching Dollars in Your Web
Speakers: Barry Fisher, Turner Broadcasting
Sales Inc.; Deborah Mullin, Cox Communications; David L. Smith, Mediasmith Inc.; James
Sullivan, MediaOne Advertising; William Wiehe,
The Weather Channel
The Right People and the Right Process: What It Takes to Deliver Broadband
Speakers: Teresa Elder, AT&T Broadband;
Deborah Lawrence, Cox Communications Inc.;
Filemon Lopez, Comcast University; John M.
Pientka, Viasource Communications Inc.
Can Retail Deliver?
Speakers: Dave Martella, Radio Shack, and others
4-5 p.m. Special Session With FCC Commissioners
Speakers: Harold Furchtgott-Roth, Susan Ness,
Michael Powell
Thursday, Nov. 30
9 -10:30 a.m. General Session
Broadbandwagon: Bandwidth Gets Bigger
Speakers: Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen Media;
Lee Masters, Liberty Digital; Ann Winblad,
Hummer Winblad Venture Partners
10:45 a.m.-12 noon
One-on-One With John ChambersThe president and CEO of Cisco systems in conversation with Spencer R. Kaitz, CCTA
1:45-3 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
The Competition Speaks Out
Speakers: Evie Haskell, Media Business Corp.,
and others
The View From The Street
Speakers: Thomas W. Eagan, PaineWebber Inc.;
John K. Martin Jr., ABN AMOR Inc.; Jessica
Reif-Cohen, Merrill Lynch; Doug Shapiro, Bank
of American Securities
Sharing The Big Fat Pipe: Implementing Access Over Cable's Broadband
Speakers: Tom Andrus, Carthlink; Cynthia B.
Brumfield, Broadband Intelligence Inc.; Jeffrey
Campbell, Core Networks; Susan K. Marshall,
AT&T Broadband
Does That Click Mean Cash?
Speakers: John Engel, e-Media Solutions;
Matthew Kay, Commerce.TV Corp.
3:15-4:30 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
Customers-On-Demand: The Rewards of VOD
Speakers: Henk Hanselaar, DIVA Systems; Holly
Leff-Pressman, Universal Television & Networks
Group; Que Spaulding, Starz Encore Group
Will Cable's Telephone Ring Off the Hook?
Speakers: Bart Bartolozzi, Net2Phone; James
C. Ehlinger, AT&T Network Services; Françoise
Leflamme, Vidétron Communications Inc.; John
Slevin, Lucent Technologies; Tom Wolzien,
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
The lineup: How Programming Decisions Are Made and Why
Speakers: Matt Bond, AT&T Broadband; Fred
Dressler, Time Warner Cable; and others
Law and Public Policy Roundtables
4:45-4:45 p.m. From Portland to the Portals: Broadband Policy in Transition
Speakers: Rebecca Beynon, FCC; Kyle Dixon,
FCC; Susan Eid, FCC; Anna Gomez, FCC; David Goodfriend, FCC
Friday, Dec. 1
9-10:15 a.m. Digital Workshops
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.