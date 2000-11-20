BROADBANDWAGON The Western Show 2000

Nov. 28-Dec.1

l Los Angeles Convention Center



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, Nov. 28



1-4 p.m. Global Summit

Open sessions on investment issues and technology deployment



3:30-5 p.m. Plenary Session

Streaming Soon to a Home Near You



Speakers: George Bell, Excite@Home; Robert



Glaser, RealNetworks; Roger Keating, Zatso Inc.

Wednesday, Nov. 29



9-10:30 a.m. Opening General Session



Special Remarks: William E. Kennard, FCC

Broadbandwagon: The Business Gets Bigger



Speakers: Barry Diller, USA Networks Inc.; Dr.

John C. Malone, Liberty Media; Dan Somers,

AT&T Broadband; Michael Willner, Insight.



Communications



11 a.m.-12 noon One-on-One With Larry Ellison

The CEO of nCUBE and CEO/chairman of Oracle in conversation with Larry Wangberg, TechTV



1-2:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions



Competitive Video Delivery: What Does The Customer Want?



Speakers: Total Murphy-Baran, NFL; Kirk

Parsons, JD Power & Associates; and others



Hooray for Digital Hollywood



Speakers: Paul Lee, BBC America; Stephen

McKenna; Sun Microsystems Inc.; Kevin Wendle,



iFilm



The Customer in Control



Speakers: Peter Gatseos, AT&T Broadband;

David Limp, Liberate Technologies; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.



Walking the Diversity Talk



Speakers: Patricia Andrews-Keenan, NAMIC;

David Mixner, DBM Associates; Pandit Wright,

Discovery Communications Inc.



Digital to Dot Com: The Bureaus Sound Off



Speakers: Deborah Lathen, FCC, and others



2:30-3:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions



Bridging the Great (Digital) Divide



Speakers: Larry Irving, Irving Information

Group; Hal Krisbergh, WorldGate; Curtis

Symonds, BET



All Wrapped Up: Bundling and Packaging Broadband



Speakers: Howard Horowitz, Horowitz

Associates Inc; Vijay Iyer, Portal Software Inc.;

Joe Rooney, Cox Communications Inc.



Catching Dollars in Your Web



Speakers: Barry Fisher, Turner Broadcasting

Sales Inc.; Deborah Mullin, Cox Communications; David L. Smith, Mediasmith Inc.; James

Sullivan, MediaOne Advertising; William Wiehe,



The Weather Channel



The Right People and the Right Process: What It Takes to Deliver Broadband



Speakers: Teresa Elder, AT&T Broadband;

Deborah Lawrence, Cox Communications Inc.;

Filemon Lopez, Comcast University; John M.

Pientka, Viasource Communications Inc.



Can Retail Deliver?



Speakers: Dave Martella, Radio Shack, and others



4-5 p.m. Special Session With FCC Commissioners



Speakers: Harold Furchtgott-Roth, Susan Ness,

Michael Powell

Thursday, Nov. 30



9 -10:30 a.m. General Session



Broadbandwagon: Bandwidth Gets Bigger



Speakers: Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen Media;

Lee Masters, Liberty Digital; Ann Winblad,

Hummer Winblad Venture Partners



10:45 a.m.-12 noon



One-on-One With John ChambersThe president and CEO of Cisco systems in conversation with Spencer R. Kaitz, CCTA



1:45-3 p.m. Concurrent Sessions



The Competition Speaks Out



Speakers: Evie Haskell, Media Business Corp.,

and others



The View From The Street



Speakers: Thomas W. Eagan, PaineWebber Inc.;



John K. Martin Jr., ABN AMOR Inc.; Jessica

Reif-Cohen, Merrill Lynch; Doug Shapiro, Bank

of American Securities



Sharing The Big Fat Pipe: Implementing Access Over Cable's Broadband



Speakers: Tom Andrus, Carthlink; Cynthia B.



Brumfield, Broadband Intelligence Inc.; Jeffrey

Campbell, Core Networks; Susan K. Marshall,

AT&T Broadband



Does That Click Mean Cash?



Speakers: John Engel, e-Media Solutions;

Matthew Kay, Commerce.TV Corp.



3:15-4:30 p.m. Concurrent Sessions



Customers-On-Demand: The Rewards of VOD



Speakers: Henk Hanselaar, DIVA Systems; Holly

Leff-Pressman, Universal Television & Networks

Group; Que Spaulding, Starz Encore Group



Will Cable's Telephone Ring Off the Hook?



Speakers: Bart Bartolozzi, Net2Phone; James

C. Ehlinger, AT&T Network Services; Françoise

Leflamme, Vidétron Communications Inc.; John

Slevin, Lucent Technologies; Tom Wolzien,

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.



The lineup: How Programming Decisions Are Made and Why



Speakers: Matt Bond, AT&T Broadband; Fred

Dressler, Time Warner Cable; and others

Law and Public Policy Roundtables

4:45-4:45 p.m. From Portland to the Portals: Broadband Policy in Transition



Speakers: Rebecca Beynon, FCC; Kyle Dixon,

FCC; Susan Eid, FCC; Anna Gomez, FCC; David Goodfriend, FCC

Friday, Dec. 1



9-10:15 a.m. Digital Workshops