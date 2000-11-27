Broadband Wagon The Western Show
Tuesday, Nov. 28
International Roundtables
Room 406
1-4 p.m.
The State of Finance
1 p.m.
What has been the impact of growing global investments? How will the rollout of advanced services affect the business?
Moderators: Alex Swan, Phillips Business Global Division; Rex Porter,
Communications Technology
Speakers: Luis Fernando Baptistalla, Infrastructure Technology, Globacabo, Brazil; Richard Green, CableLabs
Technology Update: The World View
2 p.m.
How are new broadband services progressing overseas?
Moderators: Mike Galetto,
Multichannel International;
George Winslow,
Multichannel International
International Roundtables
Room 404
3 p.m.
Taking Care With Content
Programmers may need to be careful of local-content regulations and sensitive to cultural issues.
Sean Spencer, TAP Latin America
Hiring Overseas
Best hiring and compensation practices, foreign tax codes and visa issues.
Broadband Goes Global
Update on upgrades and product rollout in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Steve L. Herman, Pacific Century CyberWorks, Japan
Plenary Session
3:30-5 p.m.
Moderator: Jim Louderback, TechTV
Speakers: George Bell, Excite@Home; Robert Glaser, RealNetworks; Jonathan Taplin, Intertainer
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Opening General Session
9-10:30 a.m.
Moderator: Ken Auletta,
New Yorker
Speakers: Dan Somers, AT&T Broadband; Barry Diller, USA Networks Inc.; Michael Willner, Insight Communications; Dr. John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Media
One-On-One With Larry Ellison
Room 403 B
11 a.m.-12 noon
Moderator: Larry Wangberg, TechTV
Competitive Video Delivery:
What Does the Customer Want?
Room 408 B 1-2:15 p.m.
Moderator: Jimmy Schaeffler, The Carmel Group
Speakers: Kirk Parsons, JD Power & Associates; Tola Murphy-Baran, NFL Enterprises; Lynne Elander, Cox Communications; Stanley W. Kozlowski, National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative; James Ackerman, OpenTV Corp.
Hooray for Digital Hollywood
Room 408 A
1-2:15 p.m.
Moderator: Joe Cantwell, Bravo Networks
Speakers: Paul Lee, BBC America; Kevin Wendle, iFilm; Stephen McKenna, Sun Microsystems Inc.
The Customer in Control
Room 409 A/B
1-2:15 p.m.
Moderator: Ann Montgomery, Adelphia Communications
Speakers: Alex Thompson, Mixed Signals; Peter Gatseos, AT&T Broadband; David Limp, Liberate Technologies; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.
Walking the Diversity Talk
Room 406 A/B
1-2:15 p.m.
Moderator: Senator (ret.) Art Torres, Walter Kaitz Foundation
Speakers: David Mixner, DBM Associates; Pandit Wright, Discovery Communications Inc; Patricia Andrews-Keenan, President, NAMIC
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Bridging the Great (Digital) Divide
Room 404 A/B
2:30-3:45 p.m.
Moderator: Peggy K. Binzel, National Cable Television Association
Speakers: Larry Irving, National Telecommunications and Information Agency; Hal Krisbergh, WorldGate; Curtis Symonds, BET; Rocco Commisso, Mediacom Communications Corp.
All Wrapped Up: Bundling & Packaging Broadband
Room 408 B
2:30-3:45 p.m.
Moderator: Doug Seserman, AT&T Broadband
Speakers: Howard Horowitz, Horowitz Associates Inc.; Vijay Iyer, Portal Software Inc. Joe Rooney, Cox Communications Inc.; Andy Addis, Comcast Cable Communications
Catching Dollars in Your Web
Room 406 A/B 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Moderator: Joseph W. Ostrow, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau Inc.
Speakers: Barry Fisher, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc.; Deborah Mullin, Cox Communications Inc.; David L. Smith, Mediasmith Inc.; James Sullivan, AT&T Media Services; William Wiehe, The Weather Channel
The Right People and the Right Process:
What It Takes to Deliver Broadband
Room
408 A 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Moderator: Bill Geppert, Vice President & General Manager, Cox Communications Inc.
Speakers: Teresa Elder, AT&T Broadband; Deborah Lawrence, Cox Communications Inc.; John M. Pientka, Viasource Communications Inc.
Can Retail Deliver?
Room 409 A/B 2:30-3:45 p.m.
Moderator: Pam Euler-Halling, Insight Communications
Speakers: Dave Martella, Radio Shack; Norman Goldberg, Cablevision/The Wiz; Donna Thomas, Discovery Networks; Guiseppe DiGeso, Time Warner
Thursday, Nov. 30
General Session
9-10:30 a.m.
Moderator: Paul Kagan, Paul Kagan Associates/Primedia VenturesSpeakers: Lee Masters, Liberty Digital; Ann Winblad, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners; Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen Media; Mel Harris, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Frank Biondi, Waterview Advisors LLC
One-On-One With John Chambers
Room 403 B 10:40 a.m.-12 noon
Moderator: Spencer Kaitz, California Cable Television Association
Franchise Renewals in the New Millennium
Room 404 A/B
1:45-3 p.m.
Moderator: Gary Matz, Time Warner Cable
Speakers: Adrian Herbst, The Baller Herbst Law Group PC; Sheila Willard, Comcast; Gardner Gillespie, Hogan & Hartson LLP; William Marticorena Esq., Rutan & Tucker LLP
The Competition Speaks Out
Room 408 A
1:45-3 p.m.
Moderator: Larry Aidem, Sundance Channel
Speakers: Evie Haskell, Executive Vice President, Media Business Corp.; Chris Walczak, Pegasus Communications Corp.; Lew Scharfberg, RCN; Michael Thornton, DirecTV Inc.
The View From the Street
Room 406 A/B
1:45-3 p.m.
Moderator: Willow Bay, CNN's
Moneyline News Hour
Speakers: Doug Shapiro, Bank of America Securities; Jessica Reif-Cohen, Merrill Lynch; Tom Eagan, PaineWebber Inc.; John K. Martin Jr., ABN AMRO Inc.
Does That Click Mean Cash?
Room 409 A/B
1:45-3 p.m.
Moderator: David Wicks, Cablevision Systems
Speakers: John Engel, e-Media; Matt Kay, Commerce.TV; Richard C. Fickle, AT&T Headend in the Sky; Robert Rosentel, Cablevision Systems
Sharing the Big Fat Pipe:
Implementing Access Over Cable's Broadband
Room 408 B
1:45-3 p.m.
Moderator: Tom Feige, Time Warner Communications
Speakers: Cynthia Brumfield, Broadband Intelligence Inc.; Tom Andrus, EarthLink; Jeffrey Campbell, Core Networks; Susan K. Marshall, AT&T Broadband
Convergence, International Style
Room 406 A/B
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Moderator: David Van Valkenberg, Balfour Associates
Speakers: Geoffrey Roman, Motorola; Michael T. Fries, UnitedGlobalCom Inc.; John O'Farrell, Excite@Home; George E. Vondrhaarm, Convergys Corp.
Customers-On-Demand: The Rewards of VOD
Room 409 A/B
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Moderator: Kim Kelly, Insight Communications
Speakers: Holly Leff-Pressman, Universal Television & Networks Group; Henk Hanselaar, DIVA Systems; Que Spalding, Starz Encore; Tom Jokerst, Charter Communications
Will Cable's Telephone Ring Off the Hook?
Room 408 A
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Moderator: Steve Craddock, Comcast Corp.
Speakers: Tom Wolzien, Sanford Berstein & Co.; Bart Bartolozzi, Net2Phone; John Slevin, Lucent Technologies; G. Murthy Vangala, AT&T Broadband
Thursday, Nov. 30
The Line-Up: How Programming
Decisions Are Made and Why
Room 408 B
3:15-4:30 p.m.
Moderator: Decker Anstrom, The Weather Channel
Speakers: Fred Dressler, Time Warner Cable; Matt Bond, AT&T Broadband; Pam Euler-Halling, Insight Communications
Law & Public Policy Roundtables
Room 403 A 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Poles, Interconnection, Municipal Telecommunica-tions Franchising and Rights-of-Way Issues
Facilitators: Lesla Lehtonen, California Cable Television Association; Paul Glist, Cole, Raywid & Braverman
Digital and Analog Must-Carry, Retransmission Consent and Music Licensing Issues
Bruce D. Sokler, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC; Seth A. Davidson, Fleischman & Walsh, LLP; Diane Burstein, National Cable Television Association
Intellectual Property in the Digital Age
Christopher J. Harvie, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo PC; Matt Zinn, TiVo; Bill Roberts, U.S. Copyright Office
Facing MMDS, SMATV, DBS and Telco Video Competition and the MDU Inside Wiring Rules
Michael A. Morris, Urban Media; John Seiver, Cole, Raywid & Braverman
Franchise Administration, Renewals and Transfers in an Era of Consolidation
Jeremy Stern, Cole, Raywid & Braverman; Trudi McCullum Foushee, Charter Communications; Greg Cannon, AT&T Broadband; Margaret Sofio, AT&T Broadband
Late Fee and Other Consumer Protection Litigation
Richard R. Patch, Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass, LLP; Kathleen Marron, Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi; Robin H. Sangston, Cox Communications Inc.
The Internet: Legal Issues When Offering Cable OnLine Services
Howard B. Homonoff, CNBC/Dow Jones; Cameron R. Graham, AT&T Broadband; Leslie F. Spasser, Cox Communications Inc.; Howard J. Symons, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
Telephony: Legal Issues When Cable Companies Offer Telephone Services
James R. Coltharp, Comcast Corp.; John B. Glicksman, Adelphia Cable Communications; Richard Smith, Cox Communications Inc.
Cable Technology and Policy: Open Cable, Set-Top Boxes, Emergency Alert System and Closed Captioning
Dorothy Gill Raymond, CableLabs; Neal Goldberg, National Cable Television Association; Amy Nathan, Federal Communications Commission; Loretta Polk, National Cable Television Association
Friday, Nov. 30
Digital Workshops
Room 408 A
9-10:15 a.m.
OpenCable Progress and PODS
David Broberg, CableLabs
Working in a Multiple-ISP Environment
Jeff Walker, RiverDelta Inc.; Luisa Murcia, AT&T Broadband
VOD: Killer App, But When?
Bethany Gorfine, Federal Hill Communications; Charlie Tritschler, Liberate Technologies
DOCSIS on a Chip
Rouzbeh Yassini, YAS Corp.
Broadband in the Whole House
Don Apruzzese, ShareWave
