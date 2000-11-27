Broadband Wagon The Western Show

Tuesday, Nov. 28



International Roundtables



Room 406

1-4 p.m.



The State of Finance

1 p.m.

What has been the impact of growing global investments? How will the rollout of advanced services affect the business?

Moderators: Alex Swan, Phillips Business Global Division; Rex Porter,

Communications Technology

Speakers: Luis Fernando Baptistalla, Infrastructure Technology, Globacabo, Brazil; Richard Green, CableLabs



Technology Update: The World View

2 p.m.

How are new broadband services progressing overseas?

Moderators: Mike Galetto,

Multichannel International;

George Winslow,

Multichannel International



Room 404



3 p.m.



Taking Care With Content

Programmers may need to be careful of local-content regulations and sensitive to cultural issues.

Sean Spencer, TAP Latin America



Hiring Overseas

Best hiring and compensation practices, foreign tax codes and visa issues.



Broadband Goes Global

Update on upgrades and product rollout in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Steve L. Herman, Pacific Century CyberWorks, Japan



Plenary Session



3:30-5 p.m.

Moderator: Jim Louderback, TechTV

Speakers: George Bell, Excite@Home; Robert Glaser, RealNetworks; Jonathan Taplin, Intertainer

Wednesday, Nov. 29



Opening General Session



9-10:30 a.m.

Moderator: Ken Auletta,

New Yorker

Speakers: Dan Somers, AT&T Broadband; Barry Diller, USA Networks Inc.; Michael Willner, Insight Communications; Dr. John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Media



One-On-One With Larry Ellison



Room 403 B



11 a.m.-12 noon

Moderator: Larry Wangberg, TechTV



Competitive Video Delivery:

What Does the Customer Want?



Room 408 B 1-2:15 p.m.

Moderator: Jimmy Schaeffler, The Carmel Group

Speakers: Kirk Parsons, JD Power & Associates; Tola Murphy-Baran, NFL Enterprises; Lynne Elander, Cox Communications; Stanley W. Kozlowski, National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative; James Ackerman, OpenTV Corp.



Hooray for Digital Hollywood



Room 408 A



1-2:15 p.m.

Moderator: Joe Cantwell, Bravo Networks

Speakers: Paul Lee, BBC America; Kevin Wendle, iFilm; Stephen McKenna, Sun Microsystems Inc.



The Customer in Control

Room 409 A/B



1-2:15 p.m.

Moderator: Ann Montgomery, Adelphia Communications

Speakers: Alex Thompson, Mixed Signals; Peter Gatseos, AT&T Broadband; David Limp, Liberate Technologies; Robert Van Orden, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.



Walking the Diversity Talk



Room 406 A/B



1-2:15 p.m.

Moderator: Senator (ret.) Art Torres, Walter Kaitz Foundation

Speakers: David Mixner, DBM Associates; Pandit Wright, Discovery Communications Inc; Patricia Andrews-Keenan, President, NAMIC

Bridging the Great (Digital) Divide



Room 404 A/B



2:30-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Peggy K. Binzel, National Cable Television Association

Speakers: Larry Irving, National Telecommunications and Information Agency; Hal Krisbergh, WorldGate; Curtis Symonds, BET; Rocco Commisso, Mediacom Communications Corp.



All Wrapped Up: Bundling & Packaging Broadband



Room 408 B

2:30-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Doug Seserman, AT&T Broadband

Speakers: Howard Horowitz, Horowitz Associates Inc.; Vijay Iyer, Portal Software Inc. Joe Rooney, Cox Communications Inc.; Andy Addis, Comcast Cable Communications



Catching Dollars in Your Web



Room 406 A/B 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Joseph W. Ostrow, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau Inc.

Speakers: Barry Fisher, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc.; Deborah Mullin, Cox Communications Inc.; David L. Smith, Mediasmith Inc.; James Sullivan, AT&T Media Services; William Wiehe, The Weather Channel



The Right People and the Right Process:



What It Takes to Deliver Broadband

Room

408 A 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Bill Geppert, Vice President & General Manager, Cox Communications Inc.

Speakers: Teresa Elder, AT&T Broadband; Deborah Lawrence, Cox Communications Inc.; John M. Pientka, Viasource Communications Inc.



Can Retail Deliver?

Room 409 A/B 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Moderator: Pam Euler-Halling, Insight Communications

Speakers: Dave Martella, Radio Shack; Norman Goldberg, Cablevision/The Wiz; Donna Thomas, Discovery Networks; Guiseppe DiGeso, Time Warner

Thursday, Nov. 30



General Session

9-10:30 a.m.

Moderator: Paul Kagan, Paul Kagan Associates/Primedia VenturesSpeakers: Lee Masters, Liberty Digital; Ann Winblad, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners; Geraldine Laybourne, Oxygen Media; Mel Harris, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Frank Biondi, Waterview Advisors LLC



One-On-One With John Chambers



Room 403 B 10:40 a.m.-12 noon

Moderator: Spencer Kaitz, California Cable Television Association



Franchise Renewals in the New Millennium



Room 404 A/B

1:45-3 p.m.

Moderator: Gary Matz, Time Warner Cable

Speakers: Adrian Herbst, The Baller Herbst Law Group PC; Sheila Willard, Comcast; Gardner Gillespie, Hogan & Hartson LLP; William Marticorena Esq., Rutan & Tucker LLP



The Competition Speaks Out



Room 408 A



1:45-3 p.m.

Moderator: Larry Aidem, Sundance Channel

Speakers: Evie Haskell, Executive Vice President, Media Business Corp.; Chris Walczak, Pegasus Communications Corp.; Lew Scharfberg, RCN; Michael Thornton, DirecTV Inc.



The View From the Street



Room 406 A/B



1:45-3 p.m.

Moderator: Willow Bay, CNN's

Moneyline News Hour

Speakers: Doug Shapiro, Bank of America Securities; Jessica Reif-Cohen, Merrill Lynch; Tom Eagan, PaineWebber Inc.; John K. Martin Jr., ABN AMRO Inc.



Does That Click Mean Cash?



Room 409 A/B



1:45-3 p.m.

Moderator: David Wicks, Cablevision Systems

Speakers: John Engel, e-Media; Matt Kay, Commerce.TV; Richard C. Fickle, AT&T Headend in the Sky; Robert Rosentel, Cablevision Systems



Sharing the Big Fat Pipe:



Implementing Access Over Cable's Broadband



Room 408 B



1:45-3 p.m.

Moderator: Tom Feige, Time Warner Communications

Speakers: Cynthia Brumfield, Broadband Intelligence Inc.; Tom Andrus, EarthLink; Jeffrey Campbell, Core Networks; Susan K. Marshall, AT&T Broadband



Convergence, International Style



Room 406 A/B



3:15-4:30 p.m.

Moderator: David Van Valkenberg, Balfour Associates

Speakers: Geoffrey Roman, Motorola; Michael T. Fries, UnitedGlobalCom Inc.; John O'Farrell, Excite@Home; George E. Vondrhaarm, Convergys Corp.



Customers-On-Demand: The Rewards of VOD



Room 409 A/B



3:15-4:30 p.m.

Moderator: Kim Kelly, Insight Communications

Speakers: Holly Leff-Pressman, Universal Television & Networks Group; Henk Hanselaar, DIVA Systems; Que Spalding, Starz Encore; Tom Jokerst, Charter Communications



Will Cable's Telephone Ring Off the Hook?



Room 408 A

3:15-4:30 p.m.

Moderator: Steve Craddock, Comcast Corp.

Speakers: Tom Wolzien, Sanford Berstein & Co.; Bart Bartolozzi, Net2Phone; John Slevin, Lucent Technologies; G. Murthy Vangala, AT&T Broadband

The Line-Up: How Programming

Decisions Are Made and Why



Room 408 B

3:15-4:30 p.m.

Moderator: Decker Anstrom, The Weather Channel

Speakers: Fred Dressler, Time Warner Cable; Matt Bond, AT&T Broadband; Pam Euler-Halling, Insight Communications



Law & Public Policy Roundtables



Room 403 A 3:15-4:30 p.m.



Poles, Interconnection, Municipal Telecommunica-tions Franchising and Rights-of-Way Issues

Facilitators: Lesla Lehtonen, California Cable Television Association; Paul Glist, Cole, Raywid & Braverman



Digital and Analog Must-Carry, Retransmission Consent and Music Licensing Issues

Bruce D. Sokler, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC; Seth A. Davidson, Fleischman & Walsh, LLP; Diane Burstein, National Cable Television Association



Intellectual Property in the Digital Age

Christopher J. Harvie, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo PC; Matt Zinn, TiVo; Bill Roberts, U.S. Copyright Office



Facing MMDS, SMATV, DBS and Telco Video Competition and the MDU Inside Wiring Rules

Michael A. Morris, Urban Media; John Seiver, Cole, Raywid & Braverman



Franchise Administration, Renewals and Transfers in an Era of Consolidation

Jeremy Stern, Cole, Raywid & Braverman; Trudi McCullum Foushee, Charter Communications; Greg Cannon, AT&T Broadband; Margaret Sofio, AT&T Broadband



Late Fee and Other Consumer Protection Litigation

Richard R. Patch, Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass, LLP; Kathleen Marron, Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi; Robin H. Sangston, Cox Communications Inc.



The Internet: Legal Issues When Offering Cable OnLine Services

Howard B. Homonoff, CNBC/Dow Jones; Cameron R. Graham, AT&T Broadband; Leslie F. Spasser, Cox Communications Inc.; Howard J. Symons, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC



Telephony: Legal Issues When Cable Companies Offer Telephone Services

James R. Coltharp, Comcast Corp.; John B. Glicksman, Adelphia Cable Communications; Richard Smith, Cox Communications Inc.



Cable Technology and Policy: Open Cable, Set-Top Boxes, Emergency Alert System and Closed Captioning

Dorothy Gill Raymond, CableLabs; Neal Goldberg, National Cable Television Association; Amy Nathan, Federal Communications Commission; Loretta Polk, National Cable Television Association

Friday, Nov. 30



Digital Workshops



Room 408 A



9-10:15 a.m.



OpenCable Progress and PODS

David Broberg, CableLabs



Working in a Multiple-ISP Environment

Jeff Walker, RiverDelta Inc.; Luisa Murcia, AT&T Broadband



VOD: Killer App, But When?

Bethany Gorfine, Federal Hill Communications; Charlie Tritschler, Liberate Technologies



DOCSIS on a Chip

Rouzbeh Yassini, YAS Corp.



Broadband in the Whole House

Don Apruzzese, ShareWave