Broadband, Video Are Bright Spots in AT&T Earnings

The wireline bright spots in AT&T's fourth-quarter

earnings were not in the telephone business, according to Bernstein Research.

In an advisory to clients, senior analyst Craig Moffet

said that those bright spots were in broadband and its U-verse video service.

According to its most recent financials, AT&T added

210,000 broadband subs, almost doubling a projected 110,000 pickups for

the quarter. U-verse subs were up 246,000, slightly above a projected 237,000.

By contrast, average revenue per unit for voice was down a

"breathtaking" 8.7%, with access line losses down 11.5% thanks to phone

cord-cutters.

AT&T execs on a conference call with reporters Thursday

about Universal Service Fund reform talked about the migration from

traditional land-line phone service to cell phones, VOiP, e-mail and social

networks and how that has turned the current subsidy system based on

traditional voice into a "house of cards" that is ready to crumble.