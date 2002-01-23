Broadband still too new to regulate

It's too early to put too many rules in place that would guide broadband

deployment, regulators said Wednesday at the 'Broadband Outlook 2002' conference

in Washington, D.C.

'Wherever possible, the market, not government, should drive this deployment.

Government's role is to remove the regulatory underbrush that impedes efficient

capital investment,' said Nancy Victory, assistant secretary of the Department

of Commerce and head of the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration.

Victory's agency, along with Commerce's Technology Administration, is working

hard to develop the Bush administration's broadband policy, although she was

uncertain when anything would be announced.

Companies -- particularly broadband providers and large technology

corporations -- have been asking the administration to announce its position on

broadband deployment and pushing for a largely hands-off approach.

In an economy that has turned harsh for tech, companies are looking to the

Bush administration to provide them with some security in the form of a set

policy that investors can rely on.

The Federal Communications Commission is working on four separate

broadband-related proceedings, Common Carrier Bureau chief Dorothy Attwood

said.

But Victory, Attwood and several other regulators speaking at the conference

said there was no identifiable problem with broadband deployment and, thus, no

real need for regulation.

In fact, said Bob Pepper, chief of the FCC's Office of Plans and Policy, at

10 percent market penetration, consumers have adopted broadband faster than any

consumer technology since black-and-white television.