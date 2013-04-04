Britt's Pay Rises 6% in 2012

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt received

$17.4 million in total compensation in 2012, a 6% increase from the $16.4

million he received in the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed

April 4.

Britt's annual salary remained steady at $1.25 million,

according to the proxy. And though his non-equity incentive plan compensation

dipped to $6.6 million in 2012 from $7.2 million in 2011, that was more than

made up in a rise in stock awards (to $3.7 million from $3.2 million) and

option awards (to $5.2 million from $4.2 million).

Britt didn't get the biggest raise among TWC top executives

for the year. That honor went to chief operating officer Ron Marcus, who

received a 20.2% increase in total compensation to $10.1 million from $8.4

million in the prior year. Marcus received an annual salary of $1 million (the

same as in 2011), but saw a big increase in stock awards (to $3.6 million from

$1.9 million) and a smaller rise in option awards (to $2.7 million from $2.5

million in the prior year).

