Britt's Pay Rises 6% in 2012
Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt received
$17.4 million in total compensation in 2012, a 6% increase from the $16.4
million he received in the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed
April 4.
Britt's annual salary remained steady at $1.25 million,
according to the proxy. And though his non-equity incentive plan compensation
dipped to $6.6 million in 2012 from $7.2 million in 2011, that was more than
made up in a rise in stock awards (to $3.7 million from $3.2 million) and
option awards (to $5.2 million from $4.2 million).
Britt didn't get the biggest raise among TWC top executives
for the year. That honor went to chief operating officer Ron Marcus, who
received a 20.2% increase in total compensation to $10.1 million from $8.4
million in the prior year. Marcus received an annual salary of $1 million (the
same as in 2011), but saw a big increase in stock awards (to $3.6 million from
$1.9 million) and a smaller rise in option awards (to $2.7 million from $2.5
million in the prior year).
