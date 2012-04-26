Britt: TWC Would Look at Additional Sports Rights for RSN

With the launch of its two regional sports networks in Los Angeles anticipated in the fourth quarter, Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt told analysts the cable giant would look at acquiring additional team rights as they become available -- including those of the Los Angeles Dodgers -- but added he did not expect much to step to the plate.

Time Warner Cable reached a 20-year deal for rights to the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers in February 2011, which will anchor two regional sports networks for the cable operator (one a dedicated Spanish language channel). The RSNs, slated to launch in the fourth quarter, have also acquired additional sports rights from Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy and the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks.

Speculation was high that the cable giant may try to acquire rights -- or even buy an equity stake -- in Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, after the team was sold for a record $2.15 billion to a group led by hedge fund Guggenheim Partners and including basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

