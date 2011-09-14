Britt: Customer Metrics Looked Stronger in August

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt said that growth across its three product lines was stronger in August, but that economic pressures will still continue to weigh on subscriber performance.

Britt said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday that Primary Service Unit growth, a combination of video, voice and data customers, was stronger in August and that the full year should be better than 2010.

"We're doing a lot better than we thought back in the second quarter," Britt said.

But third quarter PSUs will continue to be weak, offset by a strong fourth quarter, he added.

"So as you look at the third and fourth quarter year-over-year growth, you're going to see a relatively low number in the third quarter, which actually will be the lowest of the year for us, and the fourth quarter is going to be relatively higher, the best of the year. The year is going to be OK," Britt said.

