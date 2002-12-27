British chefs under 'Health' fire
Some popular British TV chefs came under fire for their kitchen hygiene from
health and safety regulators at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health.
Naked Chef Jamie Oliver -- whose very title raises questions of hygiene
-- and Nigella Bites star Nigella Lawson were singled out for licking
their fingers while cooking for others and, in Oliver's case, spraying saliva
over food through his excited utterances.
Members of Britain's Master Chefs have defended their colleagues, noting that
they're not working in a laboratory, according to the British Broadcasting Corp.
