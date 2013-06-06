Brill Named VP, Unscripted Programming at TNT

Rachel Brill has been upped to VP, unscripted programming,

TNT Originals. She will oversee development of unscripted series and report to

David Eilenberg, senior VP, unscripted development, TNT and TBS.





Prior to the move, Brill served as director, unscripted

development, TNT.





"Rachel brought a wealth of reality

expertise to TNT's unscripted development team when she joined the network in

2011," said Eilenberg. "Since then, she has been active in fostering

the creative development of several high-profile shows, including this summer's

new TNT series The Hero, 72 Hours and Cold Justice. We're

very fortunate to have her in this important leadership role."