BrightRoll Reports Online Video Ad Spending Growth

BrightRoll, an online video

ad services provider, states in their third annual Online Video Advertising

Report that mobile video inventory, an increased adoption of industry standards

and better targeting tools are helping increase the prominence of video

advertising, reported

MediaDailyNews.

The report explains that 28%

of media buyers expected to see the greatest increase in ad spending in online

video for 2011, with 27% predicting more spending in mobile video and 25% in

social media. In addition, 86% of the buyers will reallocate dollars from

displays over to video, with 64% moving TV ad dollars. Online video advertising

is emerging as an equally or more effective alternative to TV ads, with nearly

two-thirds of respondents agreeing.

BrightRoll's report on this

topic is part of its larger goal to further industry research. The Online Video

Advertising Report also includes new data that demonstrations the speed at

which online video ad spending is rising, with more media buyers moving TV and

display budgets over to the new medium. Concerns over online media are directly

related to the lack of defined success metrics and industry standards, which

BrightRoll has supported with a $1M pledge to advance research.