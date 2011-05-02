BrightLine Names Michael Finn President

Michael Finn has been named president of BrightLine, Jacqueline Corbelli, CEO and co-founder, announced Monday.

Finn will be the first person to hold the title for BrightLine, an interactive television advertising company, since its inception in April 2003. He will work with Robert Aksman, co-founder and chief experience design officer, and report directly to Corbelli. In this role, he will oversee the company's market and business development and upcoming strategic initiatives.

"We are committed to adding key members to our executive team who can help fortify and facilitate our growth," said Corbelli. "We're very proud and excited to bring Michael aboard. His arrival comes at a dynamic time for our company--we have incredible momentum and Michael's appointment is the latest example of our commitment to getting the best and brightest on our team."

Finn comes to BrightLine from Dish Network as vice president of media sales since 2007, where he built the company's first in-house ad sales team. The company saw ad sales revenue double while Finn established partnerships with major companies including Google and DirecTV.

"During my time at Dish, I have witnessed the changing state of TV advertising firsthand. I have seen Interactive TV, Set Top Box data, and Addressable Advertising become a much more prominent part of the evolving TV landscape," said Finn. "BrightLine is the one company that consistently stands out and leads on behalf of advertisers in this space. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective in distribution and content to BrightLine as they continue on their exceptional growth path."

This appointment follows recent hires including Susan Kravitz to SVP, client development and Steve Grubbs as strategic advisor.