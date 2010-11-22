Bright House Premieres Authenticated ESPN Simulcast Online
Bright House Networks subscribers today gained access to ESPN and ESPN3.com on their computers.
As part of the comprehensive deal that Time Warner Cable -- which negotiates programming pacts for Bright House -- signed with Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN in September,
the operator has launched broadband service ESPN3.com and rolled out an
authenticated version of ESPN to its video customers with a My Services
account.
To pre-register for a My Services account, Bright House
Networks customers can go to www.brighthouse.com/myservices. The My
Services account affords subscribers free authenticated access to
ESPN3.com and ESPN online wherever the Internet is available.
