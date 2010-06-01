Bright House Networks Chairman Bob Miron Retiring at Year-End

Bright House Networks chairman Bob Miron will retire at the end of

the year after leading the cable operator and its predecessor companies

for more than 35 years.

Steve Miron, CEO of Bright House Networks, will assume responsibility

for Bright House Networks. Nomi Bergman will continue to serve as its

president.

The elder Miron will continue as a board member of Discovery

Communications.

"Bob has been an amazing leader for

Bright House Networks and for the cable industry as a whole. And one of

his greatest accomplishments was his vision in 1986 that Discovery could

become a successful network, bringing high-quality programming to

current and future subscribers," said Donald. Newhouse, president of

Advance/Newhouse in a statement. "Our Discovery investment is of

paramount importance to our diversified media company. Bob's continued

participation as a director is highly beneficial for Discovery and vital

for us."



