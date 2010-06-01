Bright House Networks Chairman Bob Miron Retiring at Year-End
Bright House Networks chairman Bob Miron will retire at the end of
the year after leading the cable operator and its predecessor companies
for more than 35 years.
Steve Miron, CEO of Bright House Networks, will assume responsibility
for Bright House Networks. Nomi Bergman will continue to serve as its
president.
The elder Miron will continue as a board member of Discovery
Communications.
"Bob has been an amazing leader for
Bright House Networks and for the cable industry as a whole. And one of
his greatest accomplishments was his vision in 1986 that Discovery could
become a successful network, bringing high-quality programming to
current and future subscribers," said Donald. Newhouse, president of
Advance/Newhouse in a statement. "Our Discovery investment is of
paramount importance to our diversified media company. Bob's continued
participation as a director is highly beneficial for Discovery and vital
for us."
