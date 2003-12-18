Bright House Buys Tribune Stake in Net

Cable operator Bright House Networks is taking full ownership of local news channel Central Florida News 13, buying out partner Orlando Sentinel Communications’ 50% stake for an undisclosed sum.

Orlando Sentinel Communications is a division of Tribune Broadcasting Co. Reporters and columnists from The Sentinel will continue to contribute to the local news net, which launched back in 1997.

Bright House also owns a local news net in Tampa. Plans call for the Orlando and Tampa news channels to collaborate more beginning next year.