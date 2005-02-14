BRIEFS
By Staff
WNIT Takes FastBreak
WNIT Elkhart, Ind., a PBS station, has added the Sundance Digital
FastBreak automation system to automate multicasting. WNIT Chief Engineer Brian
Hoover says he consulted with other PBS stations that were using the system
before making the purchase. “This was our first experience with automation,
and we needed a user-friendly system with an easy learning curve,” he says.
The system will drive a SeaChange Broadcast MediaCluster server and
master-control gear. Two channels will be controlled initially, but it can
handle up to six channels.
Dialing Quality Video
Content providers that send video out to 2G, 2.5G and 3G cellphones
now have a new means of checking the quality of outgoing video and audio: the
Tektronix K15 version 2.1 analyzer. It displays all video-telephony calls in a
live mobile network; customers can calculate key performance indicators and
extract the voice/video stream of each video call. The data can be loaded into
a Tektronix MTS4EA elementary video-stream-analysis tool for complete
analysis.
NBA All-Star HD
TNT's coverage of NBA All-Star weekend from Denver Feb. 18-20 will
use 35 HD cameras, the largest number the network has ever used for an NBA
game. New HD features include aerial shots from a helicopter camera, indoor use
of the Cablecam (which has become ubiquitous on NFL telecasts) and Magic Cam.
Cablecam is a high-tech camera that allows TNT to pull frames of live game
action, logos and players and transform them into three-dimensional graphics to
be projected on various downtown Denver landmarks.
Arroyo: More VOD
Arroyo Video Solutions now supports native 10 Gigabit Ethernet
interfaces to give cable operators more flexibility when responding to customer
demand for VOD. Arroyo co-founder and CTO Paul Sherer says that, by integrating
10GigE boards built by other vendors into its platform, Arroyo can easily and
rapidly respond to operators' needs for speed, performance and scalability.
The technology offers tenfold scaling in capacity versus 1 Gigabit Ethernet. As
a result, Arroyo says, a single fiber can carry up to 2,500 3.75-Mbps video
streams and significantly reduce the number of network paths that operators
have to manage.
