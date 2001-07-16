Group seeks new slot for Boston Public

Los Angeles-based Parents Television Council is calling on Fox to move Boston Public

out of the so-called "Family Hour." PTC executives have sent a letter with signatures from more than 20,000 "concerned" families to Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman requesting that the David E. Kelley drama leave its Monday 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot. PTC Founder Brent Bozell is also calling on the nation's top 100 advertisers to pull advertising from the series until it's shifted. Fox had no comment.

One Saturday Morning gets three new series

Disney's One Saturday Morning returns to ABC in the fall for its fifth season with three new shows:

Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action, the Olsens' first animated series,

and co-owned Disney Channel's live-action Lizzie McGuire

and Even Stevens. The new lineup debuts Sept. 15.

Racing and reality boost NBC ratings

NASCAR and reality programming combined to help NBC dominate prime time in the July 2-8 national ratings. The net won the holiday week in total audience (7.8 million viewers), households (5.3 rating/10 share) and adults 18-49 (3.2 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research. The dramatic finish to NBC's first NASCAR event of the year (Pepsi 400 on July 7) attracted the largest prime time audience ever for the sport and pulled in 9.6 million viewers and a 4.1/15 in adults 18-49.