Sunny Weather

Patrick Scott has been named president of The Weather Channel Networks. He had been executive vice president and general manager. Reporting to President and CEO Decker Anstrom, he will be responsible for The Weather Channel's core analog network; Weatherscan Local, its 24/7 all-local network; TWC's radio network and newspaper syndication; and all related cable, satellite and media distribution.

NBC's Kim Bondy to CNN

Former NBC producer Kim Bondy is joining the news network as vice president and senior executive producer, announced CNN Executive Vice President and General Manager Sid Bedingfield on Friday.

Bondy will become the third-ranking newsroom executive and will assist Senior Vice President Sue Bunda with newsroom operations and news coverage. Bondy was most recently executive producer of NBC's Weekend Today

and news director of the Today

show.

The WB's Street Smarts clears 90% for fall

Warner Bros. has scored renewal victories for its freshman Street Smarts, landing key homes on top-market stations KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WLNY-TV New York. Street Smarts

was previously considered "on the bubble" because its initial launch group, Tribune Broadcasting, had declined to take it for a second season. Now the show is tracking at 90% clearance levels for next fall.

Also, The WB's upcoming dating strip Elimidate

has apparently filled its last big clearance hole on WLNY-TV New York. A network version is set to debut this fall.

It's true: Millionaire to be stripped

Buena Vista has confirmed that it's offering a strip version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Prospective hosts are still being mulled over for the half-hour syndicated show, which is being shopped for a fall 2002 debut.

Rosie O'Donnell, once thought to be a candidate, is more likely to just host Warner Bros.' prospective game show Let's Make a Deal.

As expected, Michael Davies, executive producer of the ABC network version of Millionaire, is "of course" heading up the syndicated series, says a Buena Vista spokesperson.

No clearance information has been revealed, but Hearst-Argyle stations and Young Broadcasting stations have expressed interest.

McGowan is charmed

Rose McGowan has charmed her way into The WB. McGowan, best-known for her relationship with shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, will replace the departing Shannen Doherty on Charmed

next fall.

Fox chooses Nathan's Choice

Fox has picked up for midseason Nathan's Choice, a half-hour comedy for which viewers determine, by voting online or by phone, the ending to each episode.

Nathan, from Dharma & Greg

co-creator Chuck Lorre, features a college graduate trying to figure out his way in life. Each episode will be packaged with two endings, and viewers will choose one each week. The episode with the ending that doesn't air may wind up on Fox sister cable outlet FX.

Also, Fox is said to be close to signing up for midseason Andy Richter Controls the Universe, a project that would star former Late Night With Conan O'Brien

sidekick Andy Richter.